Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise taps Celona for private 5G debut

France-based software company Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) is offering Celona’s private 4G/5G system as part of its debut private 5G proposition for enterprises, integrated with its own connectivity management, powerline, and Wi-Fi switching equipment. ALE is targeting “complex industrial settings”, it said, such as factories, refineries, warehouses, ports, and airports. It called the Celona system the “best purpose-built private 5G solution” out there.

The Celona proposition includes the California firm’s own MicroSlicing and Aerloc technologies for service- and application-level SLAs, plus policy enforcement and secure zero-trust network access. ALE, owned by China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies, is offering it in bundles with its own OmniVista, OmniSwitch, and OmniAccess portfolio – covering network management software, plus powerline products and wireless LAN (Wi-Fi) switches.

The focus is on highly performant, reliable, and secure local-area 5G for “business-critical” applications and operations in “challenging” and “complex” environments worldwide – going from smaller office-style installations, through to edge set-ups in enterprise buildings and campuses, through to “large outdoor spaces”. The reference to airports as mentioned above, is attended in the press notice by a stipulatory point about “apron/ramp areas”.

It said: “The private 5G solution offers large-area wireless coverage, secure and reliable high-speed mobility, supporting real-time, critical industrial applications, leading to enhanced IoT and Industry 4.0 integration. [It] enables connecting next-generation IoT devices and applications that demand ultra-low latency and deterministic performance in enterprises pioneering the use of state-of-the-art devices and technologies.”

The IoT references are to autonomous guided vehicles and mobile robots (AGVs and AMRs), plus computer vision (video) analytics, and augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) applications.

Stephan Robineau, executive vice president of the firm’s network business division, said: “This partnership offers the best private 5G wireless solution purpose-built for enterprise environments. The integration into our portfolio further enhances our ability to provide enterprise-wide connectivity with unmatched reliability and performance. Private 5G aligns perfectly with our security-first approach and our vertical strategy, enabling us to meet the unique demands of industries like energy and utilities, transportation and the manufacturing industry.”

Rajeev Shah, co-founder and chief executive at Celona, said: “ALE has a rich history of innovation… Our private 5G solution is best-in-class, highly secure, and easy to deploy and manage. It addresses wireless connectivity challenges in complex environments where some businesses still rely on pen and paper. To say this is a gamechanger is an understatement.”