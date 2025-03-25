ZTE drives AI integration in 5G-A core networks

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, its role in the telecommunications industry is becoming increasingly significant. Companies like ZTE are at the forefront of digital transformation, exploring new ways to integrate AI into 5G-Advanced (5G-A) networks to enhance efficiency, security and user experience.

AI brings substantial value to the 5G-A core network by optimizing services and operations. According to Wang Weibin, Chief Scientist of Product Planning at ZTE Corporation, “many telecom operators are actively embracing AI to accelerate their digital transformation, and some leaders have already unlocked its value.”

For example, AI enhances traditional voice services with features such as real-time translation and media rendering. It also enables operators to analyze user behavior and preferences, allowing for more personalized connections and an improved customer experience. Additionally, AI can predict and prevent network failures, speeding up troubleshooting and ensuring stable and efficient operations.

ZTE has been a pioneer in evolving networks towards an AI-native environment. Its AI Core 1.0 solution focuses on four key areas: service intelligence, connectivity, operations, and network cloud.

-Service Intelligence: “We introduced an anti-fraud large model to improve detection and prevention of fraudulent messages,” said Wang Weibin. ZTE also launched an AI-powered new calling solution and developed personal digital assistants.

-Connectivity Intelligence: The company implemented a smart, tiered user experience solution based on NWDAF, shifting the focus from traffic management to experience management.

-Operations Intelligence: ZTE introduced an AIOps solution, which includes a maintenance copilot and an operation agent, supporting operators in achieving Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous networks.

-Network Cloud Intelligence: “We deployed a distributed pool of general and heterogeneous computing resources to support diverse intelligent applications,” explained Wang Weibin.

As part of its commitment to innovation, ZTE published the ‘ZTE AI Core Technology System White Paper,’ outlining its concepts, solutions, and practices in integrating AI into core networks.

ZTE has made significant strides in integrating AI into core networks. “We deployed the world’s first modular ‘AI+’ 5G new calling network, featuring fun calls and real-time translation,” Wang Weibin highlighted.

In collaboration with China Mobile, ZTE launched an anti-fraud messaging solution, significantly improving detection and interception rates of fraudulent messages. The company also verified disaster recovery for data centers using digital twin technology, enhancing network reliability.