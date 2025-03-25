How GSMA SGP. 32 is transforming IoT connectivity (Reader Forum)

From IoT devices to consumer tech, the digital world continues to grow more interconnected, and industrial applications are changing the landscape of digital communication. As the landscape expands, so does its attack surface and the complexity of its provisioning standards. Organizations involved in developing digital connectivity devices and solutions are under pressure to adequately address these challenges, or risk disrupting global IoT connectivity.

With a greater reliance on digital communication, cybercriminals are more easily able to access endpoints to breach end-user devices. Many IoT devices are unable to deploy robust security tactics, such as encryption, due to their limited memory and processing power. Compounding the problem is the massive amount of personal data that IoT devices collect, which makes it attractive for hackers to try to steal. It’s no wonder that more than half (55%) of IT professionals rank IoT as their top security concern.

In addition, existing connectivity standards aren’t always up to par or compatible with a range of IoT devices. For instance, current eSIM remote provisioning standards make IoT deployment either too complex or inflexible, preventing enterprises from being able to develop large-scale solutions for growth and innovation. This is where new standards, such as GSMA SGP.32, come into play.

Introducing the GSMA SGP.32

In May 2023, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) published the SGP.32 eSIM IoT Technical Specification. The new standard was created in response to the challenges presented by the existing remote eSIM provisioning standards. The GSMA SGP.32 is expected to transform IoT connectivity and cellular deployment. Key features include:

Flexible and scalable framework to manage connectivity across diverse IoT ecosystems and increase interoperability across multiple operators

to manage connectivity across diverse IoT ecosystems and across multiple operators Simplified integration for seamless switching between providers

for seamless switching between providers Robust security to safeguard the entire lifecycle of digital communication, from device manufacturing to installation

to safeguard the entire lifecycle of digital communication, from device manufacturing to installation More efficient operations resulting in accelerated time to market

All players across the telecom ecosystem, from the manufacturers to the companies deploying IoT devices to the end-users, will benefit from this next-generation standard. Thanks to the new SGP.32 standard and the use of eSIM technology, IoT device manufacturers can streamline their production processes and customize their devices at a later stage, whether during the final stages of manufacturing or even in the field. This includes the flexibility to choose the connectivity provider and management of certificates, ensuring a seamless production experience and enhancing device reliability.

Furthermore, enterprises will be able to buy services from a broader range of players and get subscriptions from global operators. GSMA SGP.32 also opens the doors for expansive service offerings across emerging and established markets. For industries seeing a growing demand for connectivity resilience like utilities, agriculture, and healthcare, SGP.32 is a convenient solution as it supports secure and resilient connectivity across multiple carriers and private networks.

Ultimately, the new standard will enable greater connectivity throughout a device’s lifecycle and accelerate the growth of the IoT devices market. With these advantages, it is safe to presume the SGP.32 will be the new eSIM IoT remote provisioning standard for future deployments.

Preparing for a connected future

Although it was first introduced in 2023, the GSMA SGP.32 is expected to effectively take off this year. Companies looking to transition their IoT platforms and processes must focus on achieving compatibility with the new standard.

Efforts to bridge the global connectivity gap will only continue to grow as the IoT market grows. According to Statista, the global market is projected to reach over $622 billion in revenue by 2030, with the number of connected devices expected to surge to 40 billion. Technology providers and cyber leaders are developing advanced cybersecurity solutions to ensure end-users can enjoy seamless connectivity without risk of disruption or harm.

They are also prioritizing collaboration for advancing protection and connectivity. In 2024, the IoT M2M Council and the Global Certification Forum formed a Joint Task Force, bringing together several leading technology and IoT service providers to evaluate a holistic, global cybersecurity certification for IoT services and enable the growth of an interconnected, digital society.

These efforts are promising, but there is always more to be done to build a safer, more connected world. The GSMA will play a critical role in paving the way, particularly as the eSIM market is expected to soar in the next few years, with a projected reach of $16.3 billion in revenue by 2027. All players involved, from the manufacturers to the regulators, should stay ahead of this growth and be ready to transition to a digital era where GSMA SGP.32 is at the cornerstone of eSIM and IoT connectivity.