AI infra brief: From VIAVI, Microsoft, TELUS, and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector

VIAVI showcases AI test solutions at OFC 2025

VIAVI Solutions said it will present its latest AI infrastructure testing solutions at OFC 2025 in San Francisco. Among them is the mFVU-3000 FlexLight, a dual-objective microscope enhancing manufacturing efficiency by reducing contamination and test failures. The 800G Transport Module, an expansion of the OneAdvisor 800 platform, simplifies high-capacity network deployment. VIAVI also introduces the INX 660 probe microscope, streamlining fiber inspections. These tools aim to optimize the development and deployment of AI-ready networks, according to the company.

Microsoft adds 475 MW of solar for AI data centers

Software giant Microsoft continues expanding its renewable energy strategy with a new 475 MW solar deal across Illinois, Michigan and Missouri states. This follows its 389 MW solar agreement in February and a $9 billion renewable coalition announced last year. While tech firms are exploring nuclear energy for AI data centers, solar energy remains attractive due to its lower cost and quick deployment. Companies are increasingly pairing solar with battery storage to improve reliability, challenging traditional power sources like natural gas.

TELUS to build Canada’s leading AI Factory

Canadian operator TELUS, in collaboration with NVIDIA, will establish Canada’s Sovereign AI Factory, ensuring secure, high-performance AI computing within the country. The facility will use NVIDIA’s latest Hopper- and Blackwell-based supercomputers and TELUS’ fiber-optic network. Powered by 99% renewable energy, it will offer AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), helping Canadian businesses scale AI applications while maintaining data sovereignty. TELUS claims to be the first North American telecom operator to join the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program, reinforcing Canada’s AI ecosystem.

Algeria launches AI supercomputing center

Algeria has started the construction of its first AI-focused supercomputing center in Oran. This facility aligns with the country’s plan to have AI contribute 7% to the country’s GDP by 2027. Equipped with advanced GPUs, the center will support healthcare, industry, cybersecurity and smart cities. By strengthening local computing capacity, Algeria aims to reduce reliance on foreign infrastructure and foster regional AI innovation.

What is doing the UK to boost AI infrastructure?

In another article, RCR Wireless News explains what the U.K. currently doing in the AI infra field, as the U.K. Government has recently unveiled an ambitious Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunities Action Plan, aiming to position the nation as a global leader in AI technology.

Why these announcements matter?

AI infrastructure is evolving at a fast pace, with major players focusing on testing, renewable energy, secure AI factories and sovereign computing. VIAVI’s tools improve AI network deployment, while Microsoft’s solar investments address the growing energy demands of AI. Meanwhile, TELUS’ AI Factory boosts Canada’s AI independence and Algeria’s supercomputing project shows North Africa’s push for technological autonomy. Together, these different efforts highlight the growing race to build AI-ready infrastructure at a global scale.