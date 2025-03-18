LG Uplus unveils its vision for the 6G field

LG Uplus presented its 6G development strategy under the so-called S.I.X. (Sustainability, Intelligence, eXpansion) framework

Korean carrier LG Uplus shared its approach to future 6G network development and key focus areas at the 3GPP 6G Workshop, held earlier this month in Incheon, South Korea.

The 3GPP 6G Workshop is an industry event organized by the global mobile communication standards body 3GPP, where telecom operators, equipment manufacturers, researchers and academic institutions discuss the standardization process for future 6G technology.

Participants in this workshop presented their perspectives and technical proposals to help define the next generation of mobile communications. Discussions during the workshpop covered 6G service applications, network architecture, radio access technologies and frequency allocation.

LG Uplus presented its 6G development strategy under the so-called S.I.X. (Sustainability, Intelligence, eXpansion) framework. The Korean telco outlined three main areas of focus:

Sustainability: Developing energy-efficient network infrastructure, exploring satellite-based disaster response solutions and improving security.

Intelligence: Using AI to enhance network efficiency and support AI-based services.

eXpansion: Extending network capabilities to improve user experience and integrate satellite communication.

LG Uplus also discussed technical aspects of 6G system evolution, including AI-driven network management, security measures such as post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and strategies for integrating AI agent services. The presentation made by the telco during the recent workshop emphasized the importance of aligning 6G development with practical business applications and ensuring that new technologies contribute to the sustainability of network infrastructure.

LG Uplus has previously published a 6G White Paper and is working with telecom operators and equipment vendors on technology development and commercialization plans.

Beyond its participation in standardization discussions, LG Uplus has been involved in 6G research through collaborations with academic and research institutions. In 2019, it established what it claimed to be Korea’s first dedicated 6G academic research center, the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center. The company also works with organizations such as Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute and Korea’s Research Institute of Standards and Science to study core 6G technologies.

In November 2024, LG Uplus said it had tested the All-Photonic Transport Network, which is a key technology designed to reduce power consumption in the era of future 6G networks. The demonstration, which was carried out in collaboration with global telecom equipment providers Infinera and Juniper Networks, had the main aim of minimizing conversions between electrical and optical signals to significantly lower energy usage.

The telco noted that this technology not only reduces the power required for data transmission but also efficiently manages the increasing network traffic anticipated in the 6G era.

LG Uplus is also advancing other 6G-related technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), open networks and RAN and network APIs.

In October 2024, LG Uplus announced the release of its “6G White Paper: Non-Terrestrial Networks,” which explores the future direction of 6G mobile communications services.

The white paper presents strategies for enabling global communications services using low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites, which support non-terrestrial networks.

LG Uplus predicted that satellite data centers combining satellites and edge computing will be established in the 6G era.