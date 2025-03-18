AI infra brief: From xAI, Oracle, Core Scientific and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector

xAI expands Memphis presence with major property acquisition

Elon Musk’s xAI has acquired a one-million-square-foot property in Southwest Memphis. This expansion follows the December 2024 announcement of its Colossus supercomputer growth and new industry partnerships. The facility will support xAI’s increasing presence while bringing jobs and economic benefits to Memphis. Additionally, xAI is investing in sustainability, with an $80 million Colossus Water Recycling Plant and the world’s largest Tesla Megapack deployment, ensuring efficient water and energy use. “xAI’s acquisition of this property ensures we’ll remain at the forefront of AI innovation, right here in Memphis,” said Brent Mayo from xAI.

Oracle expands cloud infrastructure in the UK

Oracle announced plans to invest $5 billion over five years to expand its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) footprint in the U.K. This initiative supports the U.K. government’s AI development goals and aims to provide sovereign AI services, multicloud capabilities and generative AI innovations. The investment will enhance cloud access for industries such as healthcare, finance, defense and retail, helping businesses migrate workloads, modernize applications, and integrate AI.

Engine No. 1 and Crusoe launch AI data center JV

Engine No. 1 and Crusoe have formed a joint venture to develop large-scale AI data center campuses in the United States. This initiative will leverage 4.5GW of power from Engine No. 1’s energy projects and Crusoe’s experience in AI-focused data center operations, including its 998,000-square-foot AI data center in Texas.

Core Scientific expands AI Data centers in Georgia

Core Scientific has secured 170 acres of land for a new AI data center (Dalton 4) in Georgia, expected to launch by July 2026. The expansion will add to the company’s existing 195MW capacity in Dalton, which already houses Nvidia DGX hardware for AI computing. According to previous company presentation, Dalton 1 totals 50MW while Dalton 3 offers 145MW. Core Scientific also has nine sites across North Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma.

Why do AI data centers require so much power?

In another article, RCR Wireless News explains why AI data centers need huge amounts of power, the challenges and it brings and how companies are responding.

Why these announcements matter?

Key industry players are expanding AI infrastructure to support increasing computational needs. Elon Musk’s xAI is expanding its presence in Memphis, acquiring a one-million-square-foot facility and investing in sustainable energy and water recycling for AI operations. Oracle is committing $5 billion to U.K. cloud expansion, enhancing sovereign AI and multi-cloud capabilities. Engine No. 1 and Crusoe are launching a U.S. AI data center joint venture, leveraging 4.5GW of power, while Core Scientific is expanding in Georgia, adding to its 195MW AI computing capacity. These moves highlight the push for scalable, localized and sustainable AI infrastructure to meet growing demand at a global scale.

