MWC 2025, Barcelona | Semtech Corporation has launched two new Qualcomm-based higher-end 5G broadband modules, gained certification in Japan for its low-power smart meter parts, and released samples of its new Skylo satellite units. Of the new units, the EM9492 is the first to use Qualcomm’s X85 5G Modem-RF platform, based on Release 18 of the 5G standard. It supports 5G Advanced for devices like routers, gateways, and video cameras.

It also features so-called ‘dual-SIM dual-active’ (DSDA) technology to maintain concurrent data connections data connections, on-chip processing to enhance edge-based AI applications, and six component carriers (6CC) carrier aggregation for faster speeds and efficient sub-6GHz band utilization. It is Semtech’s third generation 5G module, and geared for higher-end IoT applications.

The EM9295 module, powered by Qualcomm’s X61 Modem-RF system, supports Release 16, and delivers a more cost-optimised 5G connectivity for broader 5G adoption, said Semtech. It supports download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps over sub-6GHz bands, it said. It is pitched for “use cases requiring an optimized balance of cost, performance and functionality, making 5G technology accessible for value-focused applications”.

Samples of both units will be available in late 2025, it said.

Meanwhile, the company’s existing 5G-based HL7900 module, popular in smart gas meters, has received certifications in Japan from the network operator KDDI Corporation and from the Japan Utility Telemetering Association (JUTA) – for its deployment on local telecoms networks and gas meters. The latter is to do with interoperability with the U-Bus Air Spec.2 protocol, as defined by JUTA.

The HL7900 module uses Altair’s ALT1350 chipset, and integrates sub-GHz and 2.4GHz radios to support hybrid connectivity through cellular-based LTE-M and NB-IoT and short-range IoT protocols such as the U-Bus Air Spec.2. By embedding both cellular and short-range radios into the same chipset, the HL7900 eliminates the need for additional systems, reduces the system’s overall size and optimizes cost, argued Semtech.

As well, Semtech said samples are now available of its HL781x module, an NB-IoT/LTE-M unit for low-power wide-area IoT connectivity which also integrates satellite IoT services from non-terrestrial network (NTN) provider Skylo. It is being offered with Semtech’s multi-IMSI and multi-profile IoT solution, called Smart Connectivity Premium, which provides access to 600-odd mobile networks in 190 countries and territories, including regions with permanent roaming restrictions.