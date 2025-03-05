Verizon adds Singtel, Skylo for global IoT; teams with Accenture on security

MWC 2025, Barcelona: Verizon Business has signed Bell Canada, Singtel, and Telenor IoT, as well as US satellite IoT operator Skylo, to provide IoT connectivity to its new Global IoT Orchestration platform. The three operators provide regional presence, and Skylo, offering Release-17 level (5G-compatible) NB-IoT on geostationary (GEO) satellites, patches up IoT coverage in remote and rural areas where there is no terrestrial IoT infrastructure.

Separately, it has announced a cybersecurity deal to develop new enterprise cybersecurity services with Accenture.

Bell Canada and Telenor IoT have been announced previously; Singapore-based Singtel, adding coverage in Asia Pacific, and US startup Skylo, focused on blackspots and no-spots in the US (according to a press note), are new. The latter will be available in the “near-term”, said Verizon Business. It said it expects to have 30 operator partners in due course, to expand and densify its global IoT offer. Coverage is available to enterprises, manufacturers, and developers in “up to 200” territories, the US carrier said.

This is enabled via both owned infrastructure and roaming deals, between the existing partners. Verizon’s Global IoT Orchestration service is now commercially available to US-based customers activating eSIM profiles in IoT devices in global markets. It offers IoT fleet management via the firm’s ThingSpace IoT portal – “on a single pane of glass using a seamless API interface or web portal”.

Shamik Basu, vice president of strategic connectivity at Verizon Business, said: “Our IoT services and platforms are designed to meet our customers’ needs wherever they do business, which is all around the world… We’re proud to offer an IoT capability that’s expansive, mobile, and conveniently managed through Verizon ThingSpace.”

RCR Wireless spoke with Basu at MWC 2025; more coverage to follow.

Meanwhile, Verizon Business has also announced a partnership with Accenture to “accelerate the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity solutions”. They are looking to provide solutions to protect enterprises of all sizes, they said. They will begin by offering new as-a-service capabilities including ‘identity and access management’ (IAM), ‘managed extended detection and response’ (MxDR), plus ‘cyber risk services’. Following, they will look to “co-innovate new solutions”, they said.

Kyle Malady, chief executive at Verizon Business, said: “Cybersecurity is a top priority for businesses… We are seeing evolving demands from our customers and we are building out new cybersecurity capabilities. Partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling our capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers’ most pressing needs.”

Manish Sharma, chief executive in the Americas at Accenture, said: “The security landscape is growing more complex, driven by emerging technologies, geopolitical uncertainty, global data and cyber security regulations, supply chain risks, and a cyber skills gap. Businesses must prioritise resilience to stay ahead of evolving threats. [Together we] will enable businesses to better protect their data and operations against cyber-attacks.”