Bell partners with Perplexity to bring AI assistant to millions of Canadians

In sum – what to know:

Bell–Perplexity partnership – Eligible Bell customers get a year of Perplexity Pro free, positioning Bell as a front-line enabler of AI-powered productivity tools in Canada.

Global telco–AI trend – Partnerships like DT–Brain.ai, Orange–OpenAI, SoftBank–Perplexity, and SK Telecom–Anthropic show telcos bundling AI into consumer offerings.

Beyond connectivity – Such deals let telcos move past being “pipes” to become AI service platforms, driving new revenue streams, customer loyalty, and network-led differentiation.

Bell has signed an exclusive Canadian telecommunications partnership with Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine, giving eligible customers 12 months of complimentary access to Perplexity Pro — a subscription valued at nearly $300.

The move is part of Bell’s broader strategy to deliver practical AI tools over its high-speed fiber, 5G, and 5G+ networks, which the company says are built to handle the real-time, high-volume data demands of AI applications.

Perplexity Pro offers conversational search with cited sources, powered by models such as GPT-5, Claude 4.0, and Gemini 2.5 Pro. Bell says the tool can support research, writing, content planning, and data analysis — with its network speed and reliability enhancing the overall experience.

“Artificial intelligence tools are fundamentally reshaping how we interact with information,” said Blaik Kirby, group president of Bell’s consumer and small business unit. “Through our partnership with Perplexity, we’re giving millions of Canadians the opportunity to experience the best of AI.”

Launching in time for the back-to-school season, the offer gives customers access to an AI assistant Bell says can help them stay informed and organized — whether returning to class, heading to the office, or managing daily life.

Similar telco–AI collaborations are taking shape worldwide. In EMEA, Deutsche Telekom and Brain.ai have bundled AI personal assistants into Magenta products, while Orange is deploying OpenAI’s open-weight models for data-sovereign AI across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. In Asia, Perplexity and SoftBank are bringing Perplexity Pro to Japanese mobile customers, and SK Telecom has partnered with Anthropic and OpenAI to integrate AI into consumer apps while building its own sovereign GPUaaS platform.

With direct access to millions of customers, telcos are natural bundling and billing partners for AI subscriptions. By highlighting the speed, reliability, and low latency of their networks, they are looking to position themselves as enablers of AI experiences — moving beyond “pipes” to become part of the digital services ecosystem, create new revenue streams, and increase customer stickiness by bundling premium AI tools into existing plans.