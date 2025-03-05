Deutsche Telekom showcases AI innovations at MWC 2025

Deutsche Telekom highlighted that its new AI Phone is chiefly designed to simplify everyday activities, with users having access to a virtual assistant that can handle several tasks

BARCELONA—German carrier Deutsche Telekom unveiled its AI Phone as part of the company’s move to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront of its strategy.

Under the theme “Shaping Technology for All,” the European telco is showcasing new developments in connectivity and digital applications during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, being held this week in Barcelona, Spain.

“We design technology for everyone. And bring the innovative power of AI closer to people: whether with our AI phone in everyday life, with AI applications for companies and the public sector or when used in our networks. With Deutsche Telekom’s AI solutions, we are improving the customer experience and making life easier. And we are thinking ahead and shaping the network of the future — secure, self-healing, resilient and resource-efficient. We want to be an AI company that puts humans at the center,” said Claudia Nemat, board member for technology and innovation, as she outlined Deutsche Telekom’s vision at the event.

Deutsche Telekom highlighted that its AI Phone is chiefly designed to simplify everyday activities, with users having access to a virtual assistant that can handle tasks such as booking taxis, making reservations, translating languages in real time, shopping and drafting emails—eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps.

The AI assistant is powered by Perplexity. Additional AI tools from Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs, and Picsart will also be integrated. The AI Phone is set for release in the second half of 2025, the operator said.

Through “Magenta AI,” Deutsche Telekom is centralizing generative AI tools within the MeinMagenta app, making them accessible to all customers. The service already features Perplexity’s answer engine, with more tools to be added later this year:

Google Cloud AI: Enables real-time object recognition using a smartphone camera.

ElevenLabs: Converts text, URLs or documents into high-quality podcasts quickly and easily.

Picsart: Allows users to create personalized images and apply artistic styles to their selfies.

The telco noted that “Magenta AI” is free and available to all MeinMagenta app users.

During MWC 2025, Deutsche Telekom is also unveiling WiFi Sensing, a technology that transforms WiFi signals into a security system. By analyzing changes in the signal patterns emitted by routers and connected devices, WiFi Sensing can detect movement without the need for cameras, even in areas out of direct sight. The system can trigger alarms or integrate with smart home functions to enhance security.

Deutsche Telekom is also showcasing more than 30 AI-powered solutions for enterprises, government agencies, and smart cities. One example is the development of an AI chatbot for the judicial system, designed to streamline legal document searches and analysis, making court proceedings more efficient.

The operator has also introduced advanced AI-driven cybersecurity measures at MWC. The company is deploying “honeypots 2.0,” digital decoys that lure cybercriminals into simulated systems. Unlike traditional honeypots, these AI-powered traps react dynamically, creating the illusion of a successful intrusion while analyzing hacker tactics, the telco added.

Deutsche Telekom is also harnessing AI to optimize network performance in real time. Through a partnership with Google Cloud, the company is developing “RAN Guardian Agent,” an AI-powered assistant built on Gemini 2.0 that can analyze network behavior, detect anomalies and implement self-healing measures.

This system will enhance mobile performance, particularly in high-demand scenarios such as concerts, sports events and traffic congestion, according to the German carrier.