Microsoft said its new quantum chip leverages the world’s first topoconductor — a completely new class of materials

Microsoft this week introduced its first quantum chip. The chip, called Majorana 1, is powered by a new Topological Core architecture. Without getting too much into the weeds, topoconductor is “breakthrough class of materials” that will allow Microsoft to create topological superconductivity, which Chetan Nayak, technical fellow and corporate vice president of Quantum Hardware at Microsoft, described in a blog post as “a new state of matter that previously existed only in theory.”

So, something that is topological is not a solid, or a liquid, or a gas — it’s topological. While classical phases of matter correspond to local, microscopic patterns in the spatial arrangement of particles, physical properties of a topological state of matter depend on patterns of long-range quantum entanglement, or the generation and interaction of groups of particles.

Nayak continued: “The advance stems from Microsoft’s innovations in the design and fabrication of gate-defined devices that combine indium arsenide (a semiconductor) and aluminum (a superconductor). When cooled to near absolute zero and tuned with magnetic fields, these devices form topological superconducting nanowires with Majorana Zero Modes (MZMs) at the wires’ ends.”

MZMs, he explained, are the building blocks of qubits; and a qubit — or quantum bit — is the basic unit of information in quantum computing.

Microsoft said that this development offers a path to developing quantum systems that can scale to a million qubits on a single chip that’s small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, and capable of addressing the world’s most complex industrial and societal problems — in a matter of years, not decades. The company claimed, too, that its new chips is less prone to errors than those of its competitors.

In what is called its first quantum milestone, Microsoft published its roadmap to a quantum supercomputer 18 months ago. According to Nayak, the Majorana 1 is the company’s second major quantum achievement. He added that Microsoft has already placed eight topological qubits on a chip designed to house one million.

“A million-qubit quantum computer isn’t just a milestone — it’s a gateway to solving some of the world’s most difficult problems. Even today’s most powerful supercomputers cannot accurately predict the quantum processes that determine the properties of the materials essential to our future,” he wrote. “But quantum computing at this scale could lead to innovations like self-healing materials that repair cracks in bridges, sustainable agriculture, and safer chemical discovery. What today requires billions of dollars in exhaustive experimental searches and wet-lab experiments could be found, instead, through calculation on a quantum computer.”