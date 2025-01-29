SoftBank and Quantinuum will conduct market research and develop business models for quantum data centers

SoftBank has announced a partnership quantum computing company Quantinuum to develop new solutions to address the current limitations of artificial intelligence (AI).

The pair claim that a hybrid approach to quantum computing, in which Central Processing Units (CPUs), Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), and Quantum Processing Units (QPUs) are combine, has potential to further extend AI’s capabilities. “By leveraging the unique strengths of each type of processing unit, hybrid systems can execute more advanced and diverse computations, providing innovative solutions that surpass traditional limitations,” the companies stated in a press release.

In the same release, SoftBank’s Head of Research Institute of Advanced Technology Ryuji Wakikawa explained that while the company has high hopes for quantum computing, it still faces significant challenges in delivering these advanced services. “As a telecommunications operator, there are still many challenges remaining regarding how to provide quantum computing services in Japan,” he said. “Through our collaboration with Quantinuum, which possesses the world’s highest-performance quantum computer hardware, we aim to be the first in the world to identify problems that can only be solved by quantum computers and look forward to significantly accelerating the practical application of quantum computing.”

SoftBank specifically stated that in order for quantum computing to truly accelerate, it needs to be demonstrated that the “substantial” initial investment and operational costs required for the development and deployment of quantum computers will lead to “concrete” cost recovery. Similarly, the company noted that there needs to be further clarification of revenue models. “The business models for generating revenue, including the methods of offering quantum computers and setting usage fees, have not yet been fully realized,” it said. Additional challenges include a shortage of compelling use cases, a lack of clear market and revenue predictions and inadequate hardware and software development.

SoftBank, Quantinuum tackle hybrid quantum hurdles 2

To address these challenges, SoftBank and Quantinuum will come together to conduct market research and develop business models for quantum data centers. They will also establish quantum use-case timelines and validation, with the Japanese telco providing its its own business challenges as use cases. In addition, both companies will also develop software technology that makes effective use of limited hardware resources, and explore methods for linking CPUs, GPUs and QPUs.

“Our partnership with SoftBank represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of quantum computing,” commented Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, president and CEO of Quantinuum. “By combining our strengths, we are poised to unlock innovative solutions that will not only enhance the capabilities of AI but also tackle challenges that have long been beyond reach. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a future where quantum technologies drive transformative advancements across multiple industries.”

In 2023, SoftBank partnered with the University of Tokyo on joint research targeting the business utilization of quantum computers. The pair are working to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, accelerate research and development for the business utilization of quantum computing technology and verify use cases using the quantum computer IBM Quantum System One.



