Boldyn, Nokia deploy ‘first’ private 5G SA network for working hospital

Boldyn Networks has deployed a large-sized private standalone 5G (5G SA) network from Nokia at Oulu University Hospital in Finland. The work is part of the hospital’s so-called Hola 5G Oulu project, and is funded by money from the European Union. The network, already live, is being used by doctors and nurses to connect augmented reality (AR) glasses to get visual access to patient data, as well as for staff comms.

It is Europe’s first private 5G network in a functioning hospital, said Boldyn Networks and Nokia. Boldyn Networks, the integrator ‘prime’ on the project, used Nokia’s Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solution; it has also handled the design and testing of the infrastructure. A press statement talks about the importance of “robust and reliable performance… in a demanding hospital environment”. The setup includes full redundancy in case outages / failure.

“The network has enabled uninterrupted data flow and connectivity even in the critical event of a power outage,” said the duo. The AR and comms solutions, called HealthVision and HealthAudi, are by Finnish healthcare tech provider WICOAR Technologies. It is being used in theatres during surgeries, too, so doctors can maintain “constant visual access to patients’ vital signs”. WICOAR Technologies said physicians were previously spending up to 50 percent of their time performing computer-related tasks.

It said: “With instant data access, we are reducing the time spent searching for information. We are empowering healthcare professionals to dedicate more time to their patients, creating a more personalised and effective healthcare experience.” Further testing of wearable solutions is ongoing, managed by Boldyn Networks. These include tests around compatibility, to confirm the network operates safely and reliably with existing hospital equipment, and usability, to check devices integrate with clinical workflows and offer advantages for patient care.

Jani Katisko, associate professor at the hospital, said: “Doctors and nurses can have instant access to critical information on their devices, maintaining connectivity as they move throughout the hospital. This not only maximises efficiency but also significantly improves the quality of care provided to patients. Wireless smart glasses can revolutionise data visualisation, providing us with real-time insights into patient needs. This is just the beginning. We are excited to see the research and development of even more innovative use cases in the future, such as robotic medicine delivery, AI-assisted medical imaging analysis, and virtual remote training and assistance.”

Petri Parviainen, head of public-sector private networks sales for Boldyn Networks in Europe, said: “We can utilise many of [5G SA] strengths – such as a seamless handover, low latency, high capacity, cybersecurity, and availability in any circumstances. It allows the hospitals to constantly keep track of healthcare processes while enabling seamless comms and collaboration for hospital staff. This aligns with the main objective of the project, to elevate the quality of patient care.”



Rolf Albrecht, head of enterprise campus edge sales for Nokia in Europe, said: “We have a long collaboration with Boldyn on private networks across Europe. The successful deployment of this advanced 5G private network in the Hola 5G Oulu project marks the beginning of a digital journey that extends far beyond connectivity. It clearly demonstrates the transformative power of technology in revolutionising healthcare. Nokia is proud to provide private wireless network technology for this important initiative, paving the way for a brighter future in patient care.”

Oulu University Hospital, the northernmost of the five university hospitals in Finland, is being renewed and rebuilt by 2030. Alongside the construction of new facilities, it is also renewing our operating models to meet future requirements, it said. This includes a strategy to be the “world’s smartest hospital”. The University of Oulu is one of the largest universities in Finland, with 3,800 staff and 13,800 students in eight faculties.