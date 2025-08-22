Boldyn installs neutral-host 5G at UK stadium, private 5G for US city

Boldyn Networks has launched the UK’s first open-RAN neutral-host 5G system at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, with Virgin Media O2 on board; it has also agreed a deal to deploy private 5G in CBRS (with LPWAN) for first responders and government agencies in the city of Chesapeake, in Virginia in the US.

In sum – what to know:

Shared 5G – Boldyn has a new open-RAN neutral-host 5G system at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in the UK; Virgin Media O2 is the first operator to join.

Private 5G – Boldyn is to deploy private 5G for smart-city comms and IoT for Chesapeake in the US; the project uses CBRS and includes LPWAN functionality.

Global roll – Boldyn already has a Chesapeake-style setup in Sunderland, crossing into the smart city and factory spaces; it claims 130 private 5G installs in total.

Boldyn Networks has deployed an open-RAN neutral-host 5G system at the 49,000-seater Stadium of Light sports and entertainment venue in Sunderland, in the UK, home to Sunderland AFC, the city’s newly-promoted Premier League football team. It is billed as the UK’s first “full neutral host RAN managed service in a high-density demand venue”. Mobile operator Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has signed up to deliver its O2 mobile customers tailored 5G connectivity via the in-stadium setup, and to support interactive digital services from the venue.

Boldyn Networks is supplying private 5G (from Airspan and Mavenir) and public Wi-Fi already in the city, as part of a city-wide infrastructure upgrade; the work extends to the Nissan plant in Sunderland as well. The Stadium of Light project UK has been mapped into the city’s plans for some years. In parallel, it has announced a deal to supply a similar smart-city private 5G system to the city of Chesapeake in the US. More below.

The UK project has been delivered as part of the Sunderland Open Network Ecosystem (SONET) project, around upgrading digital infrastructure at the city’s major sports venues, specifically the Stadium of Light and the new British Esports Arena. The SONET scheme is partly funded by the UK government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). It replaces the stadium’s “decade-old network system”. Boldyn Networks and the Stadium of Light will be seeking to draw UK operators VodafoneThree and BT/EE to the setup also.

Boldyn Networks has deployed an open RAN system from US network vendor JMA Wireless. Boldyn Networks is monitoring and managing the infrastructure via cloud network management system; the package is presented as a connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) bundle. It makes the stadium as “premier as the football on display”, punned a press note. Boldyn Networks, firmly entrenched in various public and private 5G projects in the city, said the new shared 5G system will bring cost and energy savings, including space and power savings of “up to 60 percent”.

David Bruce, chief business officer at Sunderland Association Football Club (AFC), said: “The launch of an enhanced 5G network at the Stadium of Light marks another exciting step forward… for the entire city. This will unlock incredible opportunities to enhance the matchday experience for supporters through faster connectivity, richer content, and more immersive engagement… As part of the City of Sunderland’s vision for innovation and growth, we’re proud to play our part in shaping a smarter, more connected environment for our community.”

Brendan O’Reilly, chief executive at Boldyn Networks in the UK and Ireland, said: “This our commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that enhance the digital experience for users in high-density environments, without sacrificing cost or energy efficiency… [It is] pushing the boundaries of digital connectivity and setting new standards in the industry. We are proud to… enable more engaging interactions at stadiums and arenas across the UK.”

Rob Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at Virgin Media O2 said: “We have a long history of giving our customers access to the best live entertainment, so it’s only natural that they will be the first to benefit from the next generation 5G network at the iconic Stadium of Light. Our ‘mobile transformation plan’ is focused on improving the connectivity experience for our customers no matter where they are and this work with Boldyn Networks is ensuring match going fans can experience a seamless connectivity experience.”

Separately, Boldyn Networks in the US has said it is supplying a private 5G network for the city of Chesapeake, in Virginia in the US. The new system, using the 3.55-3.7 GHz CBRS band, will underpin its “smart city transformation project” (called ‘Chesapeake Connects’), said a press note, and operate as a “city-owned private wireless network” to improve connectivity for municipal departments, schools, libraries, and first responders. There is a major focus on public safety, it said. IVendor partners for the project have not been confirmed.

Again, Boldyn Networks will manage the setup, which includes a high-bandwidth CBRS overlay for fixed wireless broadband applications and a low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network to support IoT endpoints for smart city services. Respectively, these include support for first responders and emergency services and digital equity initiatives for community institutions, and smart traffic and transportation systems and monitoring of public utilities and city infrastructure.

A statement said: “The network also leverages Boldyn’s centralized cloud architecture to support multi-purpose applications for expanded uses for public safety, public internet access, and Chesapeake student connectivity.” Boldyn Networks claims to have deployed 130 private 4G and 5G networks globally, including legacy installations via the former Edzcom/Ukkoverkot business, which the firm acquired from Spain-based tower company Cellnex Telecom last year.

The Chesapeake Connects smart-city plan to modernize the city’s digital infrastructure is supported in part by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Harvey Miller, broadband development officer for the City of Chesapeake, said: “Implementing an LTE private network allows us to enhance public safety, improve city infrastructure management, and provide reliable connectivity for critical services. It empowers us to create a smarter, safer city where emergency responders and municipal operations can communicate seamlessly and efficiently.”

Chris Zack, senior vice president for wireless solutions at Boldyn Networks, said: “Through Chesapeake Connects, the city is a leading example of how local governments can harness innovation and leverage technology partners to better connect for, and with, their communities. Boldyn has partnered with cities around the world to deploy private wireless networks and we wholeheartedly support the initiative’s mission to use technology infrastructure to deliver value and tangible benefits to the community.”