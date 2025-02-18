Red Hat says that its OpenShift Platform will allow T-Mo US to automate operations and support cloud-native 5G applications

Ahead of Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Red Hat — IBM-owned open source solutions provider — announced that T-Mobile US has selected the Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus to automate its operations and support 5G applications across its private cloud, enabling the telco to discover new opportunities in edge computing, private networks and IoT.

“T-Mobile’s multipurpose cloud will bridge us from a traditional telco to a dynamic techco, exposing previously untapped innovation while enhancing operational efficiencies,” T-Mobile US’ Senior Vice President of Cloud, IP and Transport Technology Lori Ames commented. “By partnering with best-in-class providers like Red Hat to leverage cloud-native agility, automation and AI-driven insights, we’re redefining connectivity for the digital economy by meeting our customers where they need us.”

According to Red Hat, the OpenShift Platform delivers streamlined operations and enhanced automation, as well as cost savings by consolidating and standardizing infrastructure across various workloads. Further, by providing certification, pre-validation and lifecycle management processes for virtualized network functions (VNFs), cloud-native network functions (CNFs) and information technology (IT) applications, the platform accelerates time-to-market for new applications and services, the vendor added. Finally, the platform will also deliver more scalability and flexibility in hybrid multi-cloud environments, which the the company said will lead to more reliable, carrier-grade services.

In a press statement, Fran Heeran, vice president of Red Hat’s global telecommunications, said: “As telecommunications service providers face increasing demands for cloud flexibility, consistency and cost optimization, Red Hat OpenShift provides a standardized, scalable foundation to drive efficiency and innovation. By collaborating with T-Mobile to power its common telco cloud, Red Hat will help unlock new opportunities for streamlined operations, faster service delivery and a simplified approach to managing diverse workloads across the core network. Together, we’re enabling a flexible, carrier-grade platform that not only meets today’s needs but lays the groundwork for tomorrow’s advancements.”