AI is transforming companies, technologies, industries and life itself

The world around us is rapidly changing. New technology is radically changing and frankly, improving the way we do everything. I recently spoke with Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies, about its new, small-cap and microcap stock analysis AI Chatbot tool called RedChat, which uses AI technology to help investors with stock analysis.

RedChip Companies is an Inc. 5000 company, focusing on the microcap and small-cap market over the past 33 years. They are an experienced player in the investment space.

Introduced a few weeks ago, RedChat brings AI technology into the investment picture. It helps the investor make the right choices at the right time, quickly and easily.

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most interesting, important and rapidly evolving segments we have ever seen. And we are still in the early days of it’s impact.

In fact, there are so many AI announcements from so many companies on an ongoing basis that it’s difficult to learn about and keep up with them all.

That is why I like to find, write about and talk about some of the bright new ideas from companies who have the potential to change our world.

Dave Gentry CEO of RedChip Companies recently released RedChat AI tool

According to Gentry, RedChat is a new investing tool that uses AI to transform industry-after-industry, sector-after-sector. And we are still in the very early stages of this massive change-wave in investing, and in fact every other industry as well.

RedChip Companies is in the investor relations, media and research space for microcap and small-cap companies.

RedChat is their advanced AI Chatbot designed to empower investors with both quick and in-depth insight into more than two-thousand small-cap and microcap stocks.

Today, RedChip offers RedChat at no charge. They say it leverages the best-in-class AI and provides answers found directly from SEC filings, press releases and other company disclosures and is very accurate.

Remember, AI has a voracious appetite for information — it learns everything and quickly.

Artificial Intelligence is changing every business and every industry

It is changing everything in our world. It can think faster than the human mind. Plus, it can reach deeper and further than ever before in many different directions all at once.

And today is only the beginning. As AI continues to advance, update and upgrade, it will do more and faster, year-after-year.

Tomorrow, we should expect our world to look very different. Different, better and faster than ever before. These are the first steps into that new world.

RedChat can analyze and summarize loads of important information in seconds. This gives the user, or the investor the confidence they need to act.

Small-cap and microcap investing has unique challenges to overcome

The world of small-cap investing has unique challenges. Investors need timely and accurate information, and they need it now. However, doing this manually is quite time consuming and arduous.

Gentry says RedChat helps the investor level the playing field. It equips them with the ability to instantly get the information they need.

This is the kind of impact AI is making to our world today. And that impact will continue to get better and faster as time goes by.

AI has been with us, but this new technology is next-level science

AI is not new. In fact, it has been with us in various stages and levels for decades. Today, we all use it in a wide variety of tasks without even thinking about it, every day.

That being said, we are still in the every early days of this new AI revolution and how it will transform the world around us and how we do things.

With AI, some companies will lead in their sector. Others will follow. Still, others will be frozen in the headlights.

Everyone and every company needs to adopt AI to lead

In order to continue to be successful, every CEO, every executive, every company in every industry alone with every customer and user must get used to and become comfortable and proficient with AI as it continues to grow and transform everything around us.

Now is the time to dip your toes in the water and get used to this new world. This is both for companies implementing this technology and for users as well.

Eventually, it will just be the way things get done. If you are not engaged by that time, you will be left behind the change-wave which is reshaping everything.

Going forward I will share other interesting stories of technologies

There are so many new and interesting stories around the worlds of AI, Quantum, 5G, wireless, telecom, broadband, pay TV, streaming, IoT, satellite and so much more.

Going forward, will share other interesting stories that I discover from interesting companies I find. Companies and their technologies are not only transforming their company and their industry, but the world around us.

This is an exciting time we find ourselves in today. A time of creation. Of reinvention. The future is now. It’s time to hop on this train before it leaves without you.