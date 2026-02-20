Samsung to modernize Videotron’s network in Canada

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung will provide a cloud-native 5G and 4G core solution running on Dell PowerEdge servers

In sum – what to know:

Core modernization – Samsung moves from RAN supplier to core provider for Videotron, deepening a collaboration that began in 2019.

Cloud-native architecture upgrade – The 5G NSA and LTE core runs on industry-standard hardware with virtualization and automation capabilities.

Samsung’s growing Canada footprint – The deployment adds to vendor’s growing core presence in the Canadian telecom market.

Korean vendor Samsung Electronics has been selected by Canadian operator Videotron to modernize its network infrastructure with a 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 4G LTE core Gateway deployment.

Under the terms of the agreement, the vendor will provide a cloud-native 5G and 4G core solution running on Dell PowerEdge servers powered by AMD EPYC 9005 CPUs and Red Hat OpenShift. The deployment is designed to improve network resilience, support automation, and enable more flexible scaling as Videotron expands services, the Asian vendor said.

The project builds on the companies’ Radio Access Network (RAN) collaboration that began in 2019. Videotron said Samsung’s earlier RAN delivery supported its decision to extend the relationship into the Core network domain.

The upgraded core is expected to streamline lifecycle management, reduce operational complexity, and support service delivery across Quebec and other Canadian markets, including Videotron’s digital-first brand, Fizz.

Samsung said the deal strengthens its position in Canada’s telecom infrastructure market and expands its footprint in cloud-native core deployments.

In November 2025, Canadian carrier SaskTel said it had started deploying Samsung’s cloud-native 4G and 5G core, marking a key step in the modernization of its wireless infrastructure across Saskatchewan.

SaskTel, Samsung Canada, and Innovation Saskatchewan had previously announced the launch of a 5G innovation lab in Canada’s Saskatchewan province.

At the time of the launch, the vendor said that the SaskTel 5G Innovation Lab was designed and equipped to provide local businesses, university students, researchers and other innovators with the tools and facilities to take advantage of the full potential of 5G technology and develop innovative solutions with the aim of improving communication and connectivity across Saskatchewan.