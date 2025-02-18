Far EasTone, Ericsson trial 5G-A capabilities at Taipei Dome

Ericsson noted that the 5G-A trial demonstrated how curated Quality of Service (QoS) can improve mobile experiences in high-density environments

Swedish vendor Ericsson and Taiwanese telco Far EasTone Telecommunications said they have successfully tested a differentiated connectivity cluster using 5G Advanced (5G-A) network capabilities and network APIs during a New Year’s Eve concert at the Taipei Dome, attended by 40,000 people.

In a release, Ericsson noted that the 5G-A trial demonstrated how curated Quality of Service (QoS) can improve mobile experiences in high-density environments, adding that this innovation opens new revenue opportunities for communication service providers (CSPs).

The Nordic vendor explained that most mobile services today operate on best-effort connectivity, meaning network performance cannot be guaranteed for individual users in highly congested areas, such as large-scale events. However, a recent Ericsson ConsumerLab global study found that 35% of 5G smartphone users would be willing to pay for enhanced connectivity to support essential applications. This trial confirms the potential of on-demand network performance upgrades to meet evolving consumer expectations, said Ericsson.

During the concert, attendees were able to boost their connectivity by purchasing an on-demand performance enhancement package, allowing them to capture and share key moments with significantly improved network speeds. This was enabled by Network APIs, including differentiated connectivity, device location and SIM swap. As a result, uplink speeds increased by 130%, while downlink speeds improved by 198% compared to standard best-effort connectivity.

Chee Ching, resident of Far EasTone, said:”With Ericsson’s 5G-Advanced technology, we can meet user demands for low latency, high efficiency, security and flexibility — especially in high-demand scenarios like large events — while unlocking premium experiences for our customers.”

This trial was made possible by Ericsson’s 5G Advanced software, specifically Automated Radio Resource Partitioning (ARRP), part of the Real-time AI-powered Automation subscription. The vendor highlighted that ARRP dynamically optimizes network slicing to improve efficiency and reduce the need for manual configuration. Additionally, User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) ensured that application-specific traffic was directed through dedicated network slices, maintaining seamless and consistent performance in high-density environments. Far EasTone’s AI platform was also integrated, along with Ericsson’s Cloud Core Exposure Server (CCES), enabling real-time analysis of user behavior and location data to offer personalized connectivity options while ensuring secure transactions.

David Chou, president of Ericsson Taiwan, said: “According to the research from Ericsson ConsumerLab, 46% of Taiwanese 5G users expect differentiated connectivity for an enhanced experience beyond standard network performance. We remain committed to helping our customers deploy high-performing networks, unleash the full potential of 5G, and deliver tailored connectivity that meets evolving user needs.”

Set to be presented at Mobile World Congress 2025, this 5G-A trial paves the way for more intelligent, secure and flexible network experiences that could redefine mobile service offerings, according to Ericsson.

Taiwan’s 5G users exceeded 10 million in November, achieving a 33.7% penetration rate, according to recent reports.

Taiwan’s three major telecom operators — Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and FarEasTone — have, respectively, 5G user counts of 3.88 million, 3.13 million and 2.99 million.