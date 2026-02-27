T-Mobile US is accusing Verizon of hypocrisy, pointing to its own “Switch to Verizon” marketing campaign

T-Mobile US has filed an official opposition to Verizon’s lawsuit, which alleges that the former’s claims of more than $1,000 in annual savings for switchers are “mathematical fiction.”

First, a refresher: Verizon is alleging that T-Mobile US has mischaracterized its service offerings through “faulty comparative pricing,” using limited-time promotional rates against Verizon’s standard pricing while overlooking Verizon promotions and overstating savings. The suit also claims T-Mobile misleads consumers on satellite connectivity, arguing that most Verizon customers already receive satellite service at no extra cost via Apple and Skylo partnerships.

In a 43-page filing, T-Mobile US pushes back forcefully, arguing that Verizon is attempting to block “literally truthful” advertising without presenting evidence of consumer deception or competitive harm. The company urged the court to deny Verizon’s request for a preliminary injunction.

T-Mobile said Verizon failed to demonstrate that customers cannot achieve more than $1,000 in yearly savings, emphasizing that the claim is tied specifically to its Better Value plan, which includes three or more lines along with bundled streaming, satellite, and other benefits that Verizon either sells separately or does not offer.

The filing also accuses Verizon of hypocrisy, pointing to its own “Switch to Verizon” marketing campaign, which advertised savings of up to $420 per year using an online savings calculator. According to T-Mobile, that calculator — which it claimed was removed shortly before the lawsuit was filed — relied on similar benefit assumptions now being challenged in court. “Verizon’s conduct is materially indistinguishable from what it now characterizes as false and misleading when done by a competitor,” said T-Mobile.

Critically, T-Mobile argues that Verizon has not demonstrated irreparable or non-speculative harm, such as lost market share, increased churn, or diverted customers, stemming from the Better Value campaign. The company specifically disputes Verizon’s claim that it lacks a reasonable method to measure switching impacts, noting that carriers routinely track customer migration between networks.

T-Mobile concluded that Verizon has failed to show falsity, deception, or material harm. It stated: “Both parties use comparative ads and calculators to help consumers evaluate complex wireless offerings. Enjoining only T-Mobile’s side of that dialogue — while Verizon continues to advertise its own purported savings — would not advance the public interest; it would instead deprive consumers of truthful, contextual information about price and included benefits and dull the competitive pressure that drives carriers to improve value.”

T-Mobile also faces separate legal scrutiny tied to its Easy Switch onboarding tool, which is the subject of another lawsuit filed by AT&T in December. AT&T alleges the carrier used AI-powered bots to unlawfully access and scrape customer data from its systems. According to the complaint, after AT&T introduced security measures to block the feature, T-Mobile repeatedly modified the tool to circumvent those protections.

As carriers continue to lean more heavily on bundled value propositions and competitive advertising to make ends meet in an increasingly challenging market, it’s not unlikely that disputes over pricing comparisons, data access, and customer switching will continue to play out through litigation.