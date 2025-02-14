Bandwidth builders: The people and stories behind the fiber revolution with Dan Caruso

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital with Carrie Charles, we sit down with Dan Caruso, a powerhouse in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. Known as “The Bear” for his tenacity and drive, Dan is the visionary founder and former CEO of Zayo Group, where he led the company to a $14.3 billion exit. His unmatched track record includes co-founding Level 3 Communications, leadership at Metropolitan Fiber Systems (MFS), and now serving as the founder of Caruso Ventures. Dan shares the inside story of building, scaling, and transforming the fiber industry.
Carrie and Dan dive into the evolution of fiber networks, the boom-bust cycles of telecom, and the disruptive forces shaping the industry. They explore AI, quantum networking, edge computing, and the business strategies that create long-term value. Dan also introduces his highly anticipated book, Bandwidth, which unveils the rise, fall, and rebirth of digital infrastructure—and the leaders who made it happen.
Want more unfiltered insights from Dan? Check out his podcast, The Bear Roars, where he tackles the biggest trends in technology, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurship with bold perspectives and deep industry knowledge.
Whether you’re an industry veteran or a newcomer, this episode is packed with insights, leadership wisdom, and untold stories from the fiber frontier.
Listen now and grab your copy of Bandwidth to learn the untold history and future of telecom, AI, and digital infrastructure!
About Dan Caruso
Dan Caruso, nicknamed “The Bear” for his tenacity and drive, is a fierce business leader known for his extraordinary track record of success in the telecommunications industry.
As founder and CEO of Zayo Group, Caruso led the company to a $14.3 billion exit, delivering exceptional returns for investors. His career highlights include co-founding executive roles at Level 3 Communications and leadership positions at Metropolitan Fiber Systems (MFS), both achieving multi-billion-dollar enterprise values. Caruso also spearheaded the 2004 take-private of ICG Communications, achieving a remarkable 25x return.
In 2020, he founded Caruso Ventures, a prominent investment firm focusing on quantum technology, space tech, and other Colorado scaleups. A three-time “Decacorn” entrepreneur, his expertise is shared with aspiring innovators through numerous organizations, including Endeavor Global, Elevate Quantum, and the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
Caruso holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois. His numerous accolades include the Chicago Booth Distinguished Alumni Award for Entrepreneurship, the Colorado Technology Association’s Bob Newman Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Colorado Governor’s Corporate Citizenship Medal. Caruso has also inspired future generations as a commencement speaker for both the University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering and the University of Colorado Boulder MBA program.
