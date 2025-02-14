YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesBandwidth builders: The people and stories behind the fiber revolution with Dan...

Bandwidth builders: The people and stories behind the fiber revolution with Dan Caruso

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital with Carrie Charles, we sit down with Dan Caruso, a powerhouse in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. Known as “The Bear” for his tenacity and drive, Dan is the visionary founder and former CEO of Zayo Group, where he led the company to a $14.3 billion exit. His unmatched track record includes co-founding Level 3 Communications, leadership at Metropolitan Fiber Systems (MFS), and now serving as the founder of Caruso Ventures. Dan shares the inside story of building, scaling, and transforming the fiber industry.

Carrie and Dan dive into the evolution of fiber networks, the boom-bust cycles of telecom, and the disruptive forces shaping the industry. They explore AI, quantum networking, edge computing, and the business strategies that create long-term value. Dan also introduces his highly anticipated book, Bandwidth, which unveils the rise, fall, and rebirth of digital infrastructure—and the leaders who made it happen.

Want more unfiltered insights from Dan? Check out his podcast, The Bear Roars, where he tackles the biggest trends in technology, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurship with bold perspectives and deep industry knowledge.

Whether you’re an industry veteran or a newcomer, this episode is packed with insights, leadership wisdom, and untold stories from the fiber frontier.

Listen now and grab your copy of Bandwidth to learn the untold history and future of telecom, AI, and digital infrastructure!

About Dan Caruso

Dan Caruso, nicknamed “The Bear” for his tenacity and drive, is a fierce business leader known for his extraordinary track record of success in the telecommunications industry.

As founder and CEO of Zayo Group, Caruso led the company to a $14.3 billion exit, delivering exceptional returns for investors. His career highlights include co-founding executive roles at Level 3 Communications and leadership positions at Metropolitan Fiber Systems (MFS), both achieving multi-billion-dollar enterprise values. Caruso also spearheaded the 2004 take-private of ICG Communications, achieving a remarkable 25x return.

In 2020, he founded Caruso Ventures, a prominent investment firm focusing on quantum technology, space tech, and other Colorado scaleups. A three-time “Decacorn” entrepreneur, his expertise is shared with aspiring innovators through numerous organizations, including Endeavor Global, Elevate Quantum, and the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Caruso holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois. His numerous accolades include the Chicago Booth Distinguished Alumni Award for Entrepreneurship, the Colorado Technology Association’s Bob Newman Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Colorado Governor’s Corporate Citizenship Medal. Caruso has also inspired future generations as a commencement speaker for both the University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering and the University of Colorado Boulder MBA program.

Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

