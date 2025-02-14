Bandwidth builders: The people and stories behind the fiber revolution with Dan Caruso

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital with Carrie Charles, we sit down with Dan Caruso, a powerhouse in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. Known as “The Bear” for his tenacity and drive, Dan is the visionary founder and former CEO of Zayo Group, where he led the company to a $14.3 billion exit. His unmatched track record includes co-founding Level 3 Communications, leadership at Metropolitan Fiber Systems (MFS), and now serving as the founder of Caruso Ventures. Dan shares the inside story of building, scaling, and transforming the fiber industry.

Carrie and Dan dive into the evolution of fiber networks, the boom-bust cycles of telecom, and the disruptive forces shaping the industry. They explore AI, quantum networking, edge computing, and the business strategies that create long-term value. Dan also introduces his highly anticipated book, Bandwidth, which unveils the rise, fall, and rebirth of digital infrastructure—and the leaders who made it happen.

Want more unfiltered insights from Dan? Check out his podcast, The Bear Roars, where he tackles the biggest trends in technology, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurship with bold perspectives and deep industry knowledge.

Whether you’re an industry veteran or a newcomer, this episode is packed with insights, leadership wisdom, and untold stories from the fiber frontier.

Listen now and grab your copy of Bandwidth to learn the untold history and future of telecom, AI, and digital infrastructure!