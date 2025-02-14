Virgin Media O2 activates 5G SA for business customers

Virgin Media O2 highlighted that its mobile network now provides 5G coverage to over 75% of the U.K. population

U.K. carrier Virgin Media O2 has activated its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network for business customers in the UK, making it available to large enterprises, public sector organizations and small and medium-sized businesses on eligible plans.

The telco noted that this network expansion reaches 500 towns and cities across the country. The new infrastructure supports advanced use cases such as autonomous transport, remote healthcare and fully automated manufacturing. It also introduces network slicing capabilities, enabling the development of dedicated services for applications like augmented reality, gaming and robotics, it added.

Virgin Media O2 also highlighted that its mobile network now provides 5G coverage to over 75% of the U.K. population.

Jo Bertram, managing director of Business and Wholesale at Virgin Media O2, said: “The switch on of our next-generation 5G Standalone network will make reliable, fast, on-demand connectivity a reality for our business customers. For the U.K. to capitalize on the benefits AI and the latest tech developments bring, high-quality network infrastructure is essential. Our 5G Standalone network provides a foundation for new services like private networks and network slicing, meeting the connectivity needs of businesses today and in the future.”

In November 2024, Virgin Media O2 had claimed to be the first operator in the U.K. to switch on 5G SA small cells.

At the time of the launch, Virgin Media O2 said it has successfully installed 5G SA small cells in central Birmingham, boosting mobile connectivity for customers in some of the city’s busiest areas.

The carrier noted that these compact small cells have been installed on existing street furniture, specifically targeting areas where demand for data is highest.

These 5G SA cells have been delivered in partnership with Ontix and Alpha Wireless, using Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology.

Virgin Media O2 launched its 5G standalone network in 2024. The telco initially launched its 5G SA network in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Lincoln, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, York, Belfast, Cardiff, Nottingham and Slough.

Virgin Media O2 had launched services in June 2021 as a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica in the U.K.

Liberty Global and Telefonica had reached an agreement to merge their U.K. operations in a 50-50 joint venture in May of 2020. That same month, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) decided to allow the proposed merger between mobile operator O2 and Virgin Media.