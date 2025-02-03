Kagan: How to raise your company’s visibility in noisy industry

Returning home from a client meeting, I was thinking about what they said they needed. In fact, I have heard the same thing from others over many years. Executives want their company to become a better-known brand name in their sector. They want to be seen and heard. They want to be thought of by customers, prospects, workers, the media and more. The problem: the marketplace is so loud and chaotic. Fortunately, there are methods that work to help them achieve their goal.

If increasing company visibility in a noisy industry is key to you, let us discuss some important methods that work if done correctly.

You see, there are several key things every company must do well in order to succeed. After all, you can have the best product or service, but if the market does not know about it, or about you, how could it succeed?

Understanding best ways to increase your visibility is key to success

There are several key lessons which I have learned over time from successful companies and executives. Lessons which have changed over time. Lessons which every company and every executive needs to learn to increase their visibility.

Understanding this ever-changing world is an important key to your success.

Too many executives think all they need is a valid product or service. They think the marketplace will figure it out on its own. That is dead wrong.

This just gets your foot in the door. You must follow up with other key steps to reach your goal.

You must be seen and heard over all the noise from competitors

Marketing comes in many different forms. The real question is which way is best for you and your company?

There is plenty of noise you must rise above to be seen and heard.

That means you need to punch your way through this ambient noise level. That is how you can be seen and heard.

There are two areas you need to win. Not only must you have a good product or service, but you must also be well-known.

It is all about different levels of marketing. That means advertising, public relations, analyst relations, media relations, influencer relations and more.

You are fully invested in your company, but the marketplace is not

Many executives think since they fully understand their business, so does the marketplace. That is not true. You need to find ways to let your company be seen and heard over all the noise.

Unlike industry leaders with well-known brand names, most companies are not.

Top players are companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook or Meta, Nvidia, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Altice, Cox and countless others who have burnished their brand into the mind of the marketplace for decades.

Even these were once underwhelming competitors. They were smaller competitors trying to make an impact.

You must punch your way onto the radar of consumers and B2B

How do I know this? Because they were clients of mine back then. That’s how I learned these important lessons toward success.

Over time, consumers and B2B customers have developed a comfort level with these names and the companies behind them because they have seen them as players for decades.

This is why you need to increase your visibility. Being part of this crowd is an important step in the validation process which customers consider.

Over the years I have learned there are two parts to these groups. One, is the larger, more generic group. Two, is the smaller group of key individuals who can be very helpful.

Two parts of Industry Analyst Relations, Media Relations, Influencer Relations

Small and mid-size companies often want to start small and build over time. This gives them the ability to control and shape their success, one step at a time.

This lets you have more control your growth.

This group is specialized individuals who can help you increase your visibility. These are people who work on their own. However, they all likely work differently.

So, the best way to work with them is start a working relationship and give them the freedom to work and help you in their own way.

Becoming well-known is an art form, not a science

It is important to recognize that becoming well-known is more of an art form than a science. Think of Apple and Microsoft or Google. Apple works like an artist. Microsoft and Google work like scientists.

These specialists have their own audience and following. They have their own way of reaching the marketplace.

Even well-known companies who want to increase their visibility, both with this smaller group of key individuals, and among the larger, more generic group are also players.

Over the years, I have given countless presentations on this topic to company executives at their meetings or executive retreats.

Those who understand, often have the best results.

Events like MWC25, ITEXPO, NABshow, CES2025 and many others

Some of the most interesting experiences come from sitting in on panel discussions at conferences and expos and debating the topic with others. It can be a matter of one plus one equals four.

There are plenty of events this time of year like #MWC25, @ITexpo, #TechSuperShow, @NABshow and the recent #CES2025. And throughout the year there are countless others.

Look for sessions at these conferences which will help you find ways to punch your way through the noise. To be seen and heard in the noisy marketplace.

Understanding this challenge is key to your success.

Then, once you accomplish this goal, you will then have your best shot at winning new business and having a strong identity in the marketplace.

And isn’t that exactly what you really want?