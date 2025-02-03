Keysight opens 6G research lab in Spain

Keysight said the new facility is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of 6G technology

Keysight Technologies and the University of Malaga (UMA) have officially launched a state-of-the-art 6G research and innovation laboratory.

In a release, the U.S. company noted that this new facility is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of 6G technology by providing end-to-end solutions that tackle key industry challenges and use cases.

The Malaga 6G Research and Innovation Lab will collaborate with industry players, academia and research communities while actively engaging in various consortia, standardization groups and industry organizations, said Keysight Technologies.

The lab consists of three specialized workspaces: Monitor, measurement and experience. The monitor area facilitates real-time tracking of the Victoria Network, a 5G and 6G mobile network experimentation platform. The measurement section is equipped with Keysight’s state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions for testing and analysis. Meanwhile, the experience space is designed to showcase 6G applications and technology demonstrations, offering hands-on engagement.

The lab’s research efforts will concentrate on several key areas including:

New spectrum and components – Meeting the growing need for faster speeds and higher data throughput through innovative frequency technologies and novel component designs.

AI & ML networks – Boosting network performance by integrating intelligent, energy-efficient artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

Digital twins – Developing virtual counterparts of physical systems to provide a risk-free testing and development environment.

Networked sensing – Leveraging the network to perceive and interact with its surroundings, enabling advanced applications and services.

New network topologies – Designing scalable and open network architectures to ensure high connectivity and reliability.

Security and privacy – Strengthening network infrastructure against cyber threats to support critical services with enhanced security and dependability.

“The new lab will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the 6G space, driving the development of next-generation technologies that will shape the future of connectivity and communication,” commented Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of 6G and next generation technology at Keysight. “By providing an environment that offers a cohesive set of design and development building blocks across interconnected technology domains, we enable researchers to spark new insights. The 6G Research and Innovation lab will be pivotal in bringing use cases to life, enhancing human interactions, improving enterprise efficiencies, and accelerating innovations that will transform society.”

“The establishment of the Victoria Network and the 6G Keysight-UMA laboratory positions us as an international benchmark for fostering collaborations with companies and governmental bodies in the 6G sector. This initiative represents a significant opportunity for advancing research and innovation and it is instrumental in driving forward our mission to lead in 6G technology development,” said Pedro Merino, Director of the Institute of Software Engineering and Technologies (ITIS) at the University of Malaga.

Last year, Keysight Technologies said it was collaborating with NVIDIA on its 6G Research Cloud Platform, which integrates the NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin — a flexible framework for network emulation. This collaboration aims to provide researchers with powerful tools to develop AI-driven radio access network (RAN) technologies.

Keysight said that it will assist 6G researchers in building viable future AI algorithms by adding its comprehensive collection of network emulation and testing solutions covering the network from end-to-end to the NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud.

Keysight also noted that it was creating cloud-based versions of these solutions and making them available on the research platform in a flexible and scalable manner