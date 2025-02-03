India achieved nationwide 5G rollout by October 2024

Currently, 5G connectivity is available in 779 out of 783 districts across India

5G services were launched across all states and union territories in India by October 2024, according to the Economic Survey 2025, released by the Indian government.

Currently, 5G connectivity is available in 779 out of 783 districts, supported by the deployment of over 460,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs) across the country. Indian telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have been actively expanding their 5G networks since October 2022.

“The deployment of 5G services, along with new policies aimed at improving telecommunications infrastructure and user experience, has been instrumental in advancing digital connectivity,” the survey noted.

The report further emphasized the rapid growth of India’s telecom sector, driven by rising smartphone adoption, increasing data consumption and next-generation technologies like 5G.

India has now become the second-largest telecom market globally, with over 1.18 billion telephone subscribers, an overall teledensity of 84% and 941 million broadband users as of October 31, 2024.

To enhance digital inclusion, the Indian government has undertaken various initiatives, including a project to bring 4G mobile services to 24,680 previously unconnected villages and upgrade 6,279 villages from 2G/3G networks to 4G.

Currently, both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm offer 5G networks in all major cities across the country. While Jio is offering standalone 5G technology (SA), Airtel has opted for Non-Standalone 5G technology (NSA).

Vodafone Idea has announced plans to initiate a phased rollout of 5G services in 2025, as part of its broader strategy to enhance network capabilities and improve customer experience.

Vodafone Idea has recently initiated trials for its 5G services in India, according to local press reports.

The 5G trials are limited to 17 telecom circles and are not yet commercially available. This development follows a two-year delay since Vodafone Idea participated in the 2021 spectrum auctions, where rival operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm launched their 5G services soon after.

The 5G trials by Vodafone Idea are accessible to both prepaid and postpaid customers and are operating on the 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz spectrum bands.

Meanwhile, Indian state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently confirmed it has received interest from three companies for deploying its 5G Standalone (SA) network in Delhi, covering 1,876 sites across the national capital.

BSNL first announced the tender in November 2024 to kickstart 5G operations in Delhi.

To deliver 5G SA services, BSNL will utilize the 900 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands. Initially, the rollout will target 100,000 subscribers, with plans to introduce 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. The telco has already started testing its 5G indigenous technology at three locations in New Delhi — Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.

BSNL has confirmed that commercial 5G services are expected to launch in 2025, following successful network trials