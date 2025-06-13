BSNL to install additional 100,000 4G towers in India

BSNL has recently concluded the installation of 100,000 towers for the provision of 4G services nationwide

In sum – what to know:

BSNL plans next 100,000 towers – State-run telco BSNL is preparing to install another 100,000 4G towers after reaching its initial 100,000 towers across India.

TCS-led consortium powers rollout – BSNL’s network expansion relies on homegrown tech from a consortium led by TCS and supported by Tejas Networks, C-DOT and ITI.

5G rollout – Recent reports stated that the telco will launch 5G services once its 4G offering is fully stabilized.

Indian state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is paving the way to deploy another 100,000 4G towers across India, following the successful installation of nearly 100,000 towers, local press reported, citing India’s Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

In an interview with local newspaper The New Indian Express, the minister revealed that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to approach the Union Cabinet for approval of the next phase of BSNL’s 4G expansion.

“After successfully installing 100,000 towers with optimal 4G equipment, we will approach the Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve another 100,000 towers,” he said. “We also plan to increase BSNL’s cash flow, which will enable us to install more 4G and 5G equipment and to monetize BSNL’s assets,” the official added.

In May 2023, the telco awarded a contract to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium, which includes Tejas Networks, the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) — the developer of BSNL’s 4G core — and ITI Ltd. The agreement covers the supply of 4G equipment for 100,000 telecom towers. It also includes network components, along with third-party elements and a 10-year annual maintenance contract.

When asked about early concerns regarding the quality and performance of BSNL’s 4G equipment, the minister acknowledged initial issues but emphasized notable progress. “There were some problems with the equipment in the beginning. But now, it’s functioning well. We expect it to operate near perfection by the end of July or August next year,” he said.

He also addressed the technological gap between BSML and global vendors: “Companies like Nokia and Ericsson have a legacy of 30 to 40 year, while BSNL’s Indian-made equipment is only two to three years old. We are doing a lot of optimization and fixes, which will result in a high-quality product,” Chandrasekhar added.

Regarding BSNL’s ability to retain its customer base, the minister highlighted the limitations caused by its current network infrastructure in the 4G field.

“One major limitation is that we currently have only 100,000 4G towers. In comparison, Reliance Jio and Airtel each have more than 500,000 towers,” he said.

He further expressed confidence that the state-run telco will begin regaining subscribers once its 4G deployment is more extensive. “When the 4G rollout happens properly, the telco will start retaining the subscriber,” the minister stated.

Recent reports suggested that the state-run telco could be ready to launch its 5G network as early as June 2025, positioning the company to better compete with private providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel, who already offer 5G services in many parts of the country.

BSNL is preparing for a nationwide 5G rollout after reaching a stabilization of its ongoing 4G deployment, according to recent reports, which cited the country’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Scindia confirmed that BSNL will switch to 5G technology only after its 4G network is fully stabilized and meets service quality standards. “Once the 100,000 towers will be put up and the network is stabilized, once we see that the QoS is up to the mark, and then we start switching. Moving from 4G to 5G is not that difficult,” he said.

Also, the Indian government has ruled out foreign participation in BSNL’s 5G deployment.

To deliver 5G SA services, BSNL will utilize the 900 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands. Initially, the rollout will target 100,000 subscribers, with plans to introduce 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. The telco has already tested its 5G indigenous technology at three locations in New Delhi — Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.