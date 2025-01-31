Boldyn gets $1.2bn debt capital to fund enterprise push in the US

Boldyn Networks has secured a $1.2 billion debt facility in the US to support its plans in North America to supply private networks, neutral-host systems, and other connectivity solutions to enterprises. It follows almost two years after the US business, then BAI Group, reorganised its business units under the global Boldyn Networks brand. The financing is a vote of confidence in its own strategy, to supply multiple connectivity solutions in multiple vertical markets, it said, as well as in the broader enterprise market for private and neutral-host 5G technologies.

The debt financing comprises senior secured credit facilities and fixed rate notes. The company said it will “accelerate its capital investment to grow and expand its footprint throughout the US market”. The firm’s strategy is an acquisitive one, as well. It picked up specialist local system integrator Smart Mobile Labs in Germany earlier this month, and its 2023 reorganisation followed a slew of purchases (Mobilitie, ZenFi Networks, Transit Wireless, Signal Point Systems, and Vilicom), and also coincided also with a deal for private 5G stalwart Edzcom.

It listed its target verticals in the US, as in all its operating markets: ports, airports, factories, warehouses, military bases, sports and entertainment venues, education campuses, and real estate developments. It said: “The debt financing reflects strong market confidence in Boldyn’s strategic vision, the robustness of its development backlog and pipeline of new projects. The new structure optimizes Boldyn’s overall cost of capital and its ability to fund large scale infrastructure facilitating cutting-edge connectivity solutions.”

Christos Karmis, chief executive at Boldyn Networks in the US, said: “We are navigating one of the most consequential times in wired and wireless innovation, where expectations across industries are evolving at an unprecedented pace. This funding strengthens our ability to execute on our strategic vision and empowers us to meet these evolving needs with cutting-edge solutions. Boldyn is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions that transform how people live, work, and play.”

The financing was supported by CIBC.