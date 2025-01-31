Soracom, Sequans bundle developer kits for easier cellular IoT

KDDI-owned virtual network operator (MVNO) Soracom is supplying out-of-the-box global IoT connectivity into a pair of new developer evaluation kits from France-based IoT chipmaker Sequans. The new modules are available in two variants, with either dual-band LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity, or single-band Cat 1bis connectivity.

The pair said it is the expansion of an existing partnership, which seeks to “simplify the development of IoT projects”. Each kit comes with a Soracom global IoT SIM card preloaded with IoT connectivity for up to three months in 170-odd territories, including LTE-M coverage in 51 countries and NB-IoT coverage in 35 countries.

Cat 1bis connectivity in the second variant is available wherever Soracom has roaming deals on LTE networks. The modules also afford access to Soracom’s broader suite of connectivity features for device provisioning, cloud integration, and fleet management. The LTE-M/NB-IoT version uses Sequans’ Monarch2 module, geared for smaller and lower-power applications.

These include IoT-native solutions such as smart utility meters, industrial sensors, and health and fitness trackers, said Sequans. The LTE Cat 1bis version, pegged to a stripped-back version of original 4G-LTE technology, is based on Sequans’ Calliope2 GC02S1 module, certified in North America and Europe, and usable on any LTE network worldwide.

LTE Cat 1bis is pitched for higher-end low-power IoT mobility solutions, and is well suited to cross border connectivity. Connected vehicles, logistics trackers, and other telematics systems are standard candidate solutions. The new evaluation kits are available through the French firm’s distribution channels, including Digikey and Mouser.

Takashi Serizawa, head of Soracom in Europe, said: “We are focused on helping developers and enterprises bring their IoT projects to life quickly and efficiently. By expanding our collaboration with Sequans and offering these kits… we’re removing friction from the development process and enabling our customers to test, iterate, and scale their IoT solutions with ease.”

Olivier Pauzet, executive vice president for marketing and strategy at Sequans, said: “[The point is to] provide developers with tools… to launch IoT solutions quickly and efficiently. The combination of hardware and connectivity creates an effective and efficient solution [to scale] IoT deployments more easily by ensuring a smooth transition from the evaluation stage to full deployment.”