Rakuten Mobile launches gen AI offering for companies

Rakuten Mobile noted its new AI tool is specifically tailored to align with Japanese business culture, regulations and industry norms

Japanese carrier Rakuten Mobile announced the launch of “Rakuten AI for Business,” a Generative AI (gen AI) solution designed to assist corporate clients in various business functions.

With advanced language understanding and task automation capabilities, the service provides quick and relevant responses to user queries. It supports activities such as document generation, translation, idea development, analysis and research through an interactive chat interface, Rakuten Mobile said.

Rakuten Mobile also noted its new AI tool is specifically tailored to align with Japanese business culture, regulations and industry norms.

The service is accessible via a web browser with no need for additional system configurations, making deployment straightforward and cost-efficient. It is offered at JPY1,100 ($7.14) per license per month and includes a one-month free trial for new users to explore its applications.

The carrier also noted that Rakuten AI for Business operates in a secure environment, ensuring that user inputs are not utilized for AI model training without explicit permission. It also allows companies to manage sensitive data by restricting specific keywords from being processed by the AI.

The service also has a wide range of functions designed to improve business efficiency for corporate clients and facilitate smooth AI integration for even first-time users including: job-specific and customizable prompt templates that leverage Rakuten Group’s AI use cases, a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) function that links to internal documents to provide the latest and most suitable information and a utilization dashboard to monitor employee usage

Rakuten Mobile also highlighted that the new AI offering is available on both PCs and smartphones. Rakuten Mobile offers personalized online corporate training and optional consulting services.

Currently available for corporate clients, Rakuten Mobile plans to enhance the service based on customer feedback to improve usability and performance. Moving forward, the company said it will continue leveraging Rakuten Group’s vast data resources and AI expertise to deliver greater value across diverse business sectors.

Earlier this month, Rakuten Mobile announced its participation in deploying open radio units (RUs) developed by U.S.-based companies.

The Japanese carrier noted that this effort is part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) initiative to advance Open RAN technology through the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.

Rakuten Mobile, which operates a nationwide Open RAN-based network in Japan, will collaborate with RU vendors selected by the NTIA, including Battelle Memorial Institute, Microelectronics Technology, Eridan Communications and Airspan Networks.

Rakuten Mobile will support these vendors by facilitating testing and integration of their open RUs for commercial use and assisting with proof-of-concept trials in live networks. These trials will employ Rakuten Symphony’s Open RAN-compatible distributed units (DUs) and centralized units (CUs), it added.