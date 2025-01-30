MasOrange makes first VoNR call on its commercial 5G network

MasOrange said that VoNR is designed to integrate seamlessly with 5G-enabled services, such as AR, VR and IoT applications

MasOrange, Spain’s largest mobile operator as a result of the merger between local carriers Orange Spain and Masmovil, said it has successfully conducted its first Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call over its commercial 5G Standalone ( 5G SA) network.

In a release, the carrier noted that VoNR technology offers superior call quality, providing crystal-clear audio and nearly instant connection times compared to its predecessor, Voice Over LTE (VoLTE), which operates on 4G networks.

Moreover, VoNR is designed to integrate seamlessly with 5G-enabled services, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

“With VoNR, we are not only enhancing mobile communication through 5G technology to provide our customers with the best voice service quality, but we are also paving the way for a more connected and future-ready world,” said Alexis Salas, director of core, products and automation at MasOrange.

The Spanish telco noted that this technology will provide a number of benefits to customers including:

Exceptional voice quality – VoNR-enabled 5G smartphones feature HD Voice+, providing superior audio clarity in calls.

Ultra-low latency – Calls connect instantly, significantly reducing call setup times.

Seamless multitasking – Users can make high-quality voice calls while simultaneously using data-intensive applications like real-time gaming or video streaming without interruptions.

Enhanced network capacity – VoNR supports a higher number of simultaneous connections without compromising quality, making it ideal for large-scale events and densely populated urban areas.

Last month, MasOrange said it had accelerated the expansion of its 5G network, with 3,530 municipalities now able to access the service in Spain. Currently, MasOrange’s 5G network reaches 86% of Spain’s population.

The telco expected all Spanish municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants—approximately 750 towns—to be connected to 5G by the end of last year.

With a network of nearly 9,800 sites on the 700 MHz band, MasOrange claimed it currently leads the deployment of nodes in this frequency.

Of the total 700 MHz nodes currently operated by the company, about 5,500 are distributed across some 2,500 towns with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants. Additionally, around 600 small villages with fewer than 1,000 residents also benefit from this mobile network.

In April 2024, MasOrange said it planned to invest 4 billion euros (currently $4.17 billion) in Spain within the next three years.

The company said that the investment will be chiefly oriented for the deployment of 5G and fiber optic networks as well as new services.

Last year, Orange and Masmovil completed a joint venture combining their operations after the clearance provided by the European Union and the Spanish government.