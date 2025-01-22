Rakuten Mobile supports O-RAN expansion in the US

Rakuten Mobile, which operates a nationwide O-RAN-based network in Japan, will collaborate with RU vendors selected by the NTIA

Mobile operator Rakuten Mobile has announced its participation in deploying open radio units (RUs) developed by U.S.-based companies.

In a release, the Japanese carrier noted that this effort is part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) initiative to advance Open RAN technology through the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.

Rakuten Mobile, which operates a nationwide Open RAN-based network in Japan, will collaborate with RU vendors selected by the NTIA, including Battelle Memorial Institute, Microelectronics Technology, Eridan Communications and Airspan Networks.

Rakuten Mobile will support these vendors by facilitating testing and integration of their open RUs for commercial use and assisting with proof-of-concept trials in live networks. These trials will employ Rakuten Symphony’s Open RAN-compatible distributed units (DUs) and centralized units (CUs), it added.

The Japanese telco highlighted that the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund aims to foster the development of Open RAN, promote competition in the wireless sector and enhance the global telecommunications supply chain. RU vendors involved in the initiative will focus on developing and deploying RUs that adhere to international standards, including those set by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and the O-RAN specifications defined by the O-RAN Alliance, it added.

“By leveraging its Open RAN technology and fostering collaboration with RU vendors, Rakuten Mobile is committed to driving the adoption of Open RAN networks across the United States,” the company said,

In related developments, Telkom Kenya, Rakuten Symphony and Airspan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on knowledge transfer and testing of Open RAN technology in Africa. The collaboration will focus on knowledge sharing, development and testing of 4G and 5G technologies in Kenya.

Telkom Kenya aims to leverage the partnership to develop expertise in open and flexible network architecture, exploring automation and AI-powered technologies.

Rakuten Symphony and Airspan will oversee the partnership, with Rakuten Symphony supplying the centralized unit and distributed unit infrastructure, as well as its advanced OSS platform. Meanwhile, Airspan will provide 4G and 5G radio units and the mobile core, while Telkom Kenya will offer local resources and facilities for the initiative.

Mugo Kibati, CEOof Telkom Kenya, said: “Telkom Kenya is excited to collaborate in this consortium of cutting-edge technology leaders in this field of open architecture telecommunications network, and reap the benefits of modern and ultimately inevitable technological advances such as AI. We are proud to be investing in the development of our people through the collaborative testing capabilities that we will be building within this consortium to explore the possible benefits of Open RAN in our mobile network.”

Rakuten Symphony is a subsidiary of Rakuten Mobile, but it operates as a distinct entity focusing on providing telecommunications solutions globally.

Rakuten Symphony was established to commercialize and export the Open RAN technology and cloud-native network expertise that Rakuten Mobile developed for its own operations in Japan.