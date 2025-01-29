Vodafone Spain to deploy private 5G network in a mining site

Vodafone said that the private network will securely connect mobile equipment and machinery, significantly enhancing communication and real-time data access

Vodafone Spain is set to deploy a private 5G network in a mine located in Navarra in collaboration with Spanish mining company Geoalcali.

In a release, the Spanish carrier said this deployment will benefit over 1,000 workers during the construction phase and an additional 800 during the operational phase. Workers will have access to voice connectivity — including roaming — and data via their smartphones, as well as push-to-talk solutions, all tailored to the demanding environment of the Muga mine.

The private 5G/4G network will securely connect mobile equipment and machinery, significantly enhancing communication and real-time data access, even in the deepest and most remote parts of the mine, where communication nodes will be installed, the telco added.

Key benefits of the private 5G/4G network include:

-Increased efficiency and safety: Ensuring continuous and reliable communication between teams and operators working inside the mine.

-Advanced digitalization: Enabling remote control of machinery, process automation, and real-time management of critical data.

-Risk reduction: Strengthening safety in complex operations and challenging environments through a robust technological infrastructure.

Vodafone Spain also highlighted that the private network technology to be implemented in the coming months will provide redundant connectivity links and access to fiber-optic networks.

The project also includes workplace digitalization, video surveillance, access control, WiFi connectivity, digital twin and active monitoring with drones, among other advancements.

Vodafone noted that it aims to replicate this solution in other industries looking to leverage the advantages of private 5G connectivity.

Vodafone Spain and rival telco MasOrange are negotiating the creation of a joint venture that would integrate their mobile networks, according to Spanish newspaper Expansion. The initiative aims to optimize resources, generate significant savings and attract financial investment to support the modernization and expansion of mobile infrastructures.

According to the reports, the talks between the two operators are at a preliminary stage, focusing mainly on identifying a financial partner to participate in the capital of this new company.

MasOrange and Vodafone Spain have recently reached a binding agreement to establish a joint fiber company in Spain.

This joint venture will support Spain’s ongoing efforts toward enhanced connectivity and digitalization by providing both operators with one of the leading FTTH (Fiber to the Home) networks in the Spanish market.

The new FiberCo will integrate over 12 million real estate units from both MasOrange and Vodafone Spain, making it the largest fiber network company in Europe. The network will be dedicated exclusively to serving MasOrange and Vodafone customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, each company will retain and operate the networks they contribute to FiberCo. MasOrange will hold a 50% stake in the venture, Vodafone will own 10%, and the remaining 40% will be controlled by a financial investor.