Oracle said its enterprise customers will be able to connect to the platform ‘from almost anywhere’

Oracle will use Starlink, SpaceX’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, to enable high-speed communications for its Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP).

According to Oracle, the ECP provides enterprises with a communications backbone and edge architecture to enable cloud-based applications. It delivers real-time information for connected devices, IoT endpoints and mobile applications and the ability to remotely host and manage video and audio applications, while securing and monitoring the equipment against misuse or failures, it continued. Key industries served by ECP include hospitality, healthcare, construction and public safety.

And now, the company added, its customers can connect to this platform “from almost anywhere, including some of the world’s most remote locations,” as well as benefit from real-time video and audio streaming. “By adding Starlink’s proven performance and expansive network to our established network relationships, we’re powering ubiquitous IoT connectivity, safeguarding mission-critical operations, and protecting data integrity during emergencies,” said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Communications. “Together, we’re creating the intelligent communications foundation that will accelerate business transformation across industries around the world.”

Jason Fritch, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink enterprise sales, said further that by tapping into Starlink’s satellite constellation, Oracle can deliver faster and more secure broadband “to all corners of the world,” which he claimed will help the company “expand the reach of cloud technology and real-time information for its customers in invaluable ways.”