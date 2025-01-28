Kontron and Mugler deploy private 5G at German university

Slovenian Industry 4.0 telecoms specialist Kontron has worked with Germany-based system integrator Mugler to deploy a private 5G network in the 3.7-3.8 GHz band on the campus at Rosenheim Technical University of Applied Sciences (TH Rosenheim) in Germany. Kontron, formerly Iskratel, has authored both the core and radio (RAN) networks, RCR Wireless understands. Mugler has deployed the solution at the university’s so-called ‘proto_lab research facility’, home to 7,500 students. It will be used for “research, learning, and innovation opportunities”, the duo said.

These will include “immersive learning platforms”, apparently. A statement said: “The network will enable a seamless integration of AI algorithms and real-time applications at network edge and in the cloud. This aligns with the core aim of [the lab’s] groundbreaking research projects.” Kontron is pushing its own “end-to-end” private 5G system, which covers software-defined access solutions, for use cases including asset tracking, automated robots and guided vehicles (AVGs), flexible workspaces, real-time process automation, and voice and video communications, it said.

Kontron and Mugler have agreed a four year collaboration deal at TH Rosenheim. Janez Öri, executive director of comms solutions at Kontron, said: “The deployment of our [private 5G solution] underscores our commitment to empower industries and academic institutions with reliable, high-performance connectivity solutions that drive transformation and progress. The collaboration… serves as a blueprint for the future, demonstrating how academia and industry can work together to empower education through technology.”

Oliver Kramer, co-founder and director of R&D at the TH Rosenheim lab, said: “A reliable network can offer improved mobility and flexibility to cater for people and assets on the move in ever-changing production and logistics environments. Individualization caters for customers increasingly asking for personalized technology solutions to meet their unique needs and is providing them with a critical competitive edge over their rivals. Our 5G campus network also provides the perfect foundation for the implementation and further development of our R&D projects.”

Markus Dod, director of local networks at Mugler, said: “The deployment is the starting point… [to test] various industry-relevant use cases… We focus on providing reliable and forward-looking telecommunications solutions. This partnership with Kontron and TH Rosenheim highlights how 5G technology, combined with practical integration expertise, can drive meaningful progress. Our aim is to demonstrate how customised 5G networks can effectively support both industry and academia in advancing connectivity and automation.”

Kontron, headquartered in Augsburg, picked up the cellular IoT automotive assets, including its 4G/LTE and 5G automotive modules, of US-headquartered IoT module maker Telit Cinterion in a deal worth €24.5 million last August – following the latter’s acquisition of the cellular IoT unit of French aerospace and security company Thales in 2023. return for a quarter-share of its expanded industrial IoT business. =

Kontron, with around 4,500 staff in 21 countries, said at the time the deal marks a “significant strategic move” to enhance its IoT portfolio. The firm is close with Telekom Slovenia, since its days as Iskratel, and has worked with the operator on public/private LTE/5G mash-ups for Industry 4.0.