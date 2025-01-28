Telefónica Tech promises “quick and easy” gen AI for enterprises

Telefónica Tech has released a generative AI (gen AI) platform for enterprises to create their own virtual assistants. It integrates with backend enterprise systems and sundry hyperscale cloud services, and connects to the main large language models (LLMs), the company said. The idea is to simplify development of bespoke gen AI assistants in the enterprise space, notably in Spain and Latin America. The service is “plug-and-play”, as well as “agnostic, scalable and secure”. It does away with “complex configurations”, and works for companies of any size, it said.

Gen AI is useful to automate and optimise complex queries, repetitive tasks, and internal processes, said Telefónica Tech. It can also help to improve customer service, anticipate trends, and increase productivity in key areas, it said. The company wants to “expand the use of AI in the business world. The new platform (‘Telefónica Tech GenAI Platform’), created “with” cloud services firm Altostratus, acquired by Telefónica Tech in 2021, makes gen AI “quick and easy” for enterprises, it promised.

A statement said: “[The platform] adapts to specific needs of customers in an agile and efficient way. It can be used by multiple users simultaneously…. [It features] hundreds of tools with which it can be integrated – [such as] information repositories, communication tools, and business applications. It is compatible with different hyperscale technology, and… customer technology. It also allows connection through APIs, adapting to the specific needs of each company for the execution of actions or processes.”

As well, Telefónica Tech is offering open source and proprietary versions of the platform, and real-time monitoring tools to compare them for cost, performance, and latency. It said the service ensures gen AI data compliance with local and regional policies and processes – “guaranteeing secure connection with different data repositories”. It is designed to comply with the European AI Regulation (RIA), in line with regulations in each country or region.

The company has more than 400 staff working on AI R&D in 10 venues in Spain, the UK, Central Europe, and the US.

Elena Gil Lizasoain, director of AI and data at Telefónica Tech in Spain and the Americas, said: “This new platform was created with the aim of boosting the use of Generative AI in all types of organisations, regardless of the size and technical level of the users, and to popularise the use of personalised virtual assistants to transform businesses and make them more efficient and resilient.”