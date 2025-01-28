e& partners with NYU Abu Dhabi to boost 6G research

The partnership will also integrate 6G into NYUAD’s academic curriculum, providing students with a platform to gain practical insights into emerging technologies

Emirati-based telco e& UAE has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to advance research and development (R&D) in the 6G field.

The telco noted that this partnership seeks to close the gap between academia and industry by empowering students with initiatives aimed at fostering youth development while integrating knowledge of emerging technologies like 6G into their educational journey.

Ali Al Mansoori, group chief people officer at e&, said: “At e&, investing in advanced technologies like 6G is important, but what truly matters is supporting the brilliant minds that will shape its future. By bringing academia and industry closer together, we’re helping students turn bold ideas into real solutions. This partnership is about more than preparing youth for the digital age – we’re inviting them to build it. By bringing the transformative potential of 6G into the classroom, we’re empowering today’s students to become tomorrow’s trailblazers.”

“Driving 6G research and innovation is central to our efforts to shape the future of connectivity. By partnering with a leading academic institution like NYUAD, we are adding depth and academic integrity to our research efforts, exploring the full potential of 6G technology. This alliance is set to foster a dynamic exchange of knowledge and skills that empowers students to contribute to meaningful technological advancements,” said Marwan Bin Shaker, acting chief technology and information officer at e& UAE

In November, Ericsson and e& UAE had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaborative exploration of 6G technology, its use cases and future network evolution.

Ericsson noted that the new agreement with the Arab telco will serve as an early engagement for defining the next generation of future mobile network evolution. It will also include a series of technical discussions and engagements aimed at jointly exploring key 6G technology concepts, added the vendor.

In October 2024, e& UAE said it had reached a new record speed of 62 Gbps after it aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and low-band over simplified architecture. The telco said it used “cutting-edge” hardware and “sophisticated” algorithms like MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) to achieve this 5G-A record speed.

Ericsson and e& UAE had previously claimed the successful implementation of Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S), a time-critical communication technology, in a 5G commercial network for the first time in the Middle East and Africa.

The technology was demonstrated through a cloud gaming showcase conducted on e& UAE’s 5G Standalone commercial network on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, where L4S resulted in reducing the latency to less than half and perfectly maintaining it within a predefined range, Ericsson said.

The Swedish vendor noted that the introduction of L4S time-critical communication technology marks a significant milestone in e& UAE’s journey towards 5G-Advanced.