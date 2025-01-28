DNB deploys 5G private network at Kuala Lumpur airport

DNB completed this 5G deployment in partnership with compatriot firm Edotco Group

Malaysian state-run 5G network operator Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Edotco Group have finalized the deployment of a 5G in-building solutions at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with the aim of improving connectivity for travelers and visitors.

In a joint statement, DNB highlighted that this achievement aligns with Malaysia’s role as the upcoming ASEAN chair in 2025.

The company also noted that the installation of the private 5G network was completed within two months.

The 5G IBS enhances connectivity within public and commercial spaces at the terminal, allowing users to experience faster and more stable network performance.

Additionally, the company stated that the new indoor coverage creates opportunities for businesses and enterprises to adopt innovative 5G applications.

DNB’s CEO, Datuk Azman Ismail, said: “The installation of the 5G solution at Kuala Lumpur International Airport is part of DNB’s ongoing efforts to provide superior indoor connectivity in high-footfall areas across strategic and commercial buildings.”

DNB has already installed 5G in-building solutions at 73 sites, including major airports, hospitals, convention centers and government facilities. These efforts build on its outdoor 5G coverage, which already serves over 82% of populated areas across the country.

Earlier this month, the government of Malaysia has revoked a previous ministerial direction of 2021, which had designated DNB as the sole entity responsible for Malaysia’s 5G deployment.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms are currently using to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.

Under the ministerial direction, DNB was to operate as a neutral, Ministry of Finance-owned entity tasked with deploying 5G infrastructure and offering wholesale services nationwide. However, the revocation of this directive signals the government’s intent to transition to a dual-network model.

As of today, all operators in Malaysia are offering 5G service via the state-run 5G network DNB

CelcomDigi, Maxis, YTL and U Mobile currently hold stakes in DNB, each with a 16.3% share. These four Malaysian operators had previously submitted bids to build the country’s second 5G network.

In November, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) gave the approval to deploy the second 5G network to U Mobile, the third-largest operator in the country. U Mobile also noted that it will also be working with DNB to ensure the quality of 5G service is maintained.

In May 2023, Malaysian authorities said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once DNB achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023.