Orange, Vodacom announce tower JV in Africa

Orange and Vodacom committed to jointly construct up to 2,000 new solar-powered base stations over six years, using 2G and 4G technologies

Orange and Vodacom have signed a partnership to create a rural tower partnership in Africa, the former said in a release. Through this partnership, the companies will build, own and operate solar-powered mobile base stations in underserved areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Orange noted that this initiative will extend network coverage and enable access to telecommunications and mobile financial services to up to 19 million people in less densely populated rural communities across the African nation.

To bridge the digital divide and expand network coverage in underserved communities, the companies have pledged to jointly construct up to 2,000 new solar-powered base stations over six years, using 2G and 4G technologies. This agreement starts with an initial commitment of 1,000 sites after which Orange and Vodacom may scale the project by a further 1,000 towers. The completion of this joint venture remains subject to the approval of administrative, regulatory and competition authorities, Orange said.

With the first base station expected to start operating in 2025, Orange and Vodacom will be sharing active and passive equipment owned by the joint venture as anchor tenants for an initial term of 20 years. Orange also stated that the joint venture will offer its passive infrastructure to any MNO interested wherever technically feasible to increase usage and promote a wider range of options for the population.

“With a footprint serving over 210 million customers across Africa, we have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continent’s socio-economic development by building a digital society and fostering inclusivity for all. This aligns with our purpose to connect for a better future, and our partnership with Orange is a crucial step towards providing mobile coverage to people in previously underserved areas in the DRC,” said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

“Our longstanding presence in Africa, including over 10 years in the DRC, has equipped us with a deep understanding of the market and customer needs. Collaborating with Vodacom by sharing both passive and active infrastructure is the most effective approach to fulfilling our commitment to accelerating connectivity access for everyone, including rural areas, while minimizing our environmental footprint,” said Orange Middle East and Africa CEO, Jérôme Hénique.

Mobile internet penetration in the DRC is at 32.3% and Orange and Vodacom’s announcement to construct new base stations in the country aligns with the country’s new vision for the digital economy as included in the National Digital Plan Horizon 2025 adopted in 2019, the French telecom group said. The plan aims to foster digital transformation across various sectors in the country, it added.

Orange RDC, a subsidiary of the Orange Group, currently has over 15 million subscribers across the country, with more than 3,400 sites, over 90% of which are 4G-enabled.