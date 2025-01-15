Published reports peg the value of a combined Bureau Veritas and SGS at $33 billion

Two of the largest testing and certification companies in the world are in merger talks. France’s Bureau Veritas has put out a statement confirming that it is in discussions with Swiss certification lab company SGS to merge their businesses.

“Following recent media commentary, Bureau Veritas indicates that it is in discussions with SGS regarding a potential business combination. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction or other agreement,” the statement read, and added that the company would not comment further at this time.

Image: 123RF

Bloomberg News had originally reported that there were advanced merger discussions happening between the two companies that would result in a $33 billion European testing and certification giant, and that details of a merger were expected to emerge in coming weeks.

Both Bureau Veritas and SGS offer a wide range of test-related services, including connectivity testing to meet regulatory rules and device certification, as well as various cybersecurity, and technology-related certifications related to the needs of the wireless ecosystem.

The combination of the two companies would bring unprecedented consolidation to the inspection, testing and certification market. Reuters reported that a combination of the two companies would “dwarf competitors” in a market where the four largest providers have a combined market share of between 20-25%.

In other test news:

–Viavi Solutions has put a new twist on its RAN Intelligent Controller Test platform by bringing in what it calls an “artificial-intelligence-based RAN scenario generator”, or AI RSG. The test company says that this represents the “evolution” of its RIC test platform, and enables all the features of its RIC testing solution while “[enhancing] the simulated system-level RAN behavior, creating a RAN digital twin that replicates real-world conditions in the lab.”

The AI RSG can simulate up to 10,000 end-user devices and between 1,000-5,000 cells per reference server, according to Viavi, and generate data based on granularity intervals from one minute to daily. It “harnesses data obtained through Open RAN interfaces to train the RIC and r/xApps to generate quality-of-service improvements, industry-specific features and functionality, energy efficiencies and other value for network operators,” the company added. The AI RSG will allow users to test effectiveness of app decisions in realistic network environments, the company said, and import real-world geographic data and network configurations.

–Keysight Technologies launched a new, streamlined network visibility and security program that offers both visibility and network security tools by integrating solutions from other partners. The AppFusion program’s first participants are Forescout, Instrumentix, and Nozomi Networks.

Keysight explained in a release that traditionally, capabilities for real-time network traffic monitoring, maintenance of network scale and operation and cyber-threat detection were all based in separate pieces of hardware with different user tools. Now, Keysight’s Vision Network Packet Brokers “eliminate this complexity by integrating partner software directly into a single hardware platform.”

“The more technology providers integrate and deliver complete solutions, the less time IT and security teams need to spend configuring and managing performance and security,” says Recep Ozdag, VP and GM of Network Visibility Solutions at Keysight. “Our new partner integration program fuses network visibility and monitoring in a new way to streamline deployment of complete, cost-efficient monitoring solutions for real-time threat detection and troubleshooting of performance issues.”

–Anritsu recently signed an memorandum of understanding with automotive testing specialist AUTOCRYPT to collaborate on integrating products with a focus on automotive security needs and simulation.

Anritsu’s flagship Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A will be integrated with AUTOCRYPT’s Cybersecurity Testing Platform (CSTP). The MT8000A can simulate a 5G network environment, and the partners say that the integration “aims to simplify and enhance cybersecurity testing, ensuring robust protection for evolving vehicle systems.”

“By combining our decades-long expertise in cybersecurity with Anritsu’s network simulation capabilities, we’re setting a new standard for security testing in the 5G era,” said Daniel ES Kim, GCTO of AUTOCRYPT, in a statement. “Testing can often be a cumbersome process, deterring type approval. But with AutoCrypt CSTP, OEMs gain access to a customized, efficient testing platform. Our partnership with Anritsu will further streamline testing, empowering OEMs to meet stringent cybersecurity requirements and provide more drivers with a secure driving experience.

“With the increasing concern over vehicle safety, cybersecurity testing has never been more vital,” said Yukiharu Ogawa, IoT Test Solution Division General Manager of Anritsu. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with AUTOCRYPT in delivering the tools necessary to test systems through our cellular network simulator.”

–Teledyne LeCroy has introduced a new tester with support for Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) testing, which supports video technology in use in portable devices, computers and automotive infotainment systems.