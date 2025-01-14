Kagan: Masayoshi Son steers Softbank to AI investment in US

Why does Softbank sees US as a leader in Artificial Intelligence?

Softbank is one of the world’s largest, most important and powerful investment companies which plays in many spaces including wireless, Internet, AI, IoT and more. As a young man, Masayoshi Son started Softbank and has successfully grown it to the powerhouse it is today. Now he is focused on growth in the AI space. Let’s look at what we in the United States can expect from Softbank and artificial intelligence.

Softbank wrestled for years trying to acquire wireless carrier Sprint. Ultimately, there was a deal between Softbank, Sprint and T-Mobile. If you recall, Masayoshi Son met with President Trump at the Trump Tower in New York City, after the first Presidential election, but before he took power.

Masayoshi Son investing $100 billion, creating 100,000 new jobs in US

Recently, Son had another important meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

They both appeared a few weeks ago at what turned out to be a wide-ranging news conference at Mara Lago. In true Trump-style, the beginning of this event focused on Masayoshi Son, Softbank and the United States all working together on artificial intelligence. Then it progressed to many other topics we will face in the near future.

At this press conference Masayoshi Son pledged to invest $100 billion in U.S.-based projects over the next four years. Trump made a lighthearted effort to convince Son to double the announcement.

Trump said this Softbank investment should mean 100,000 new jobs. Note, this is two times the 50,000 jobs promised in 2016 when Son pledged $50 billion in United States investments.

While I do not expect that Softbank is solely focused on the United States for AI growth, they obviously see us playing a very important role in its development and deployment.

Industry Analyst sees Softbank jumping onto AI growth bandwagon

That being said, Masayoshi Son and Softbank, as powerful and important as they are, still do not have much of a profile in the United States. They need to sharpen their PR and marketing sword if they truly want to win. That is much of the fuel of success

So, let us take a closer look at what it all means and what can we expect next.

As an Industry Analyst and commentator on companies and the transforming industry for more than three decades, I have seen Softbank excel as a player in the wireless, telecom and technology space.

Going forward, the Softbank pace of investment will continue, however they will now focus on AI for growth. And for that matter, perhaps Quantum is in the mix as well.

Between AI and the Softbank position in the minds of investors, customers and regulators in the U.S., there is a real need for clarity.

Movement is shifting away from core segments of yesterday. In fact, while these are maturing sectors, they are still ultimately important to connect and run the world going forward. Including AI.

Just like the Apple iPhone and Google Android transformed the wireless smartphone and services sector nearly 20 years ago, I believe AI will do the same thing in the next few years.

Growth in private wireless, wireless broadband, IoT, FWA and more

This is the game Softbank is in and needs to win at. That is why I believe Son and Softbank are so focused on growth with AI as a centerpiece.

Technologies like IoT, private wireless, wireless broadband, FWA, DOCSIS and more are also leading the charge going forward in the wireless and cable television industries.

Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a multi-decade shift. Yesterday is the world of telephone and cable TV. Today is the world of wireless, apps, streaming services, the Internet and broadband and more.

Tomorrow is the world of AI along with IoT, Quantum, broadband using wireless and even satellite technology, and so much more.

Softbank is in next growth wave of Artificial Intelligence

Pull-the-camera-back and you can see an entirely new marketplace introducing new products and services never before experienced or even thought of.

We are moving into a very exciting time for new thinking and new companies dabbling in new technology.

Some of these companies will make it on their own. Others will be acquired through M&A. Still others will be partnered with.

All that being said, new thinking will rise to the top, have long-legs and stick around.

Expect to see how AI will impact every industry at MWC 25

As I visit with companies prior to MWC25, and see their new offerings, I fully expect to see their vision of how AI will transform industry after industry.

This is what I expect Masayoshi Son has been focused on in the last several years as new technologies like AI and Quantum are quickly growing.

Trump is also focused on several other areas for growth and leadership like with cryptocurrency.

So, let’s keep our eye both on Masayoshi Son and Softbank and President Trump going forward. They have been winners for many years, and I believe they will continue to be moving forward.

Remember, every investment is not the same. Some will lead while others will follow and still others will fail. Choosing the right horse to bet on is key.

That being said, Son and Softbank have always shown a keen eye for growth, for seeing what is coming next and for making mostly good choices. Expect that to continue.