SoftBank buys Ohio plant for AI push

In sum – what to know:

$375M factory deal confirmed – SoftBank acquired Foxconn’s Ohio plant to build AI data center equipment under the Stargate program.

Stargate scales to $500B – The joint venture with OpenAI and Oracle targets massive AI infrastructure investments across the US.

Site offers power and land – The Ohio factory provides the resources needed for hyperscale AI builds, with Foxconn continuing operations for SoftBank.

Japanese company SoftBank Group has acquired a Foxconn factory in Ohio, aiming to convert it into a hub for AI data center equipment as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s $500 billion Stargate initiative.

The sale, valued at $375 million, was first reported by Bloomberg and later confirmed by Japanese outlet Nikkei Asia. Foxconn chair Young Liu noted the Taiwanese company will continue to operate the facility for SoftBank, adding it has been collaborating on the project for six months.

The plant, previously used for electric vehicle development, provides the land and power capacity required for large-scale AI infrastructure. Liu said the timing was critical, stressing that Stargate “can’t wait for too long.”

Launched in January, the Stargate joint venture unites OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to accelerate AI infrastructure investment in the U.S. The initiative is expected to reach $500 billion over four years.

Bloomberg also reported that the Japanese company has been evaluating multiple potential data center sites across the U.S. over the past eight months, prioritizing access to water, power, and telecoms. When the venture was announced, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son pledged $100 billion of his company’s own capital to US AI infrastructure.

At its core, the Stargate scheme plans to build a network of AI data centers across the U.S. The initiative aims to provide sufficient capacity to meet growing demand for AI across sectors, including scientific research, healthcare, automation, defense, and finance.