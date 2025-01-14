Top five applications for 5G and NTN integration

3GPP Release 18, or 5G-Advanced, includes critical NTN updates

Capabilities around the integration of 5G and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) were first enabled with 3GPP Release 17; but it’s really Release 18, or 5G-Advanced (5G-A), that includes the serious stuff — we’re talking critical updates, such as NTN-IoT enhancements, new service and traffic models and new frequencies, specifically, Frequency Range 2 (FR2), which spans 17,300 MHz to 30,000 MHz.

All of these updates add up to a headlining message around 5G and NTN coexistence leading to truly ubiquitous coverage, delivering connectivity — high-quality connectivity — to previously unreachable locations — out at sea, up in the mountains, deep in the woods, but also to homes, schools, hospitals and business that reside far off the beaten path. It’s a big deal and the impact will be monumental and perhaps impossible to measure.

For now, though, here are the five areas that will benefit most:

Basic 5G coverage and backhaul: NTN’s extended reach can push coverage of 5G basic services like mobile data, voice calls and messaging, across all sorts of challenging geographical locations and terrains, as well as deliver simplified 5G roaming solutions and 5G network backhaul support, which will further extend network reach, improve capacity and ensure reliable connectivity for everyday users, but also for industries that operate in maritime and airtime scenarios. 5G fixed wireless access (FWA): Because NTNs can provide connectivity to areas without fiber, they can make 5G FWA a more robust and pervasive option, particularly in areas where the logistics or ROI for wired connections are not viable. IoT: The integration of NTNs and 5G networks can enhance IoT capabilities by offering more efficient data exchange and improved device interoperability. Public safety and disaster response: NTNs can provide real-time coordination and fast response times for first responders, even in challenging environments or under strained infrastructure, like in the case of a natural disaster, which often can compromise terrestrial networks. Automotive connectivity: NTNs will support vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, autonomous vehicle development and advanced telematics services, and further, these services will be available anywhere, greatly improving automotive safety, efficiency and user experience.

Europe’s 6G-NTN project is dedicated to ensuring the successful coexistence of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks to make the above enhancements a reality. As such, the group has specified that non-terrestrial network infrastructure should be multi-tenant, support accurate network-based positioning and dynamic orchestration; it should also have robust cyber and physical layer security, be affordable and energy efficient; and AI/ML mitigation techniques should be used for spectrum sharing.