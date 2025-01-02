YOU ARE AT:AI-Machine-LearningU Mobile, AWS to improve customer service with generative AI
U Mobile
U Mobile, AWS to improve customer service with generative AI

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
U Mobile and AWS had started a PoC in July 2024

Malaysian carrier U Mobile has recently joined forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the aim of integrating advanced generative AI solutions into its contact center operations.

In a release, the telco noted that this strategic collaboration, which began with a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) in July 2024, utilizes AWS’s Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions, powered by Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock.

The PoC focused on AWS’s Post Call Analytics and Live Call Agent Assist technologies. These tools have significantly streamlined contact center operations, enabling faster and more accurate resolution of customer inquiries. Agents benefited from AI-assisted retrieval of information and AI-generated responses tailored from U Mobile’s knowledge base, improving the quality of customer interactions, the Asian carrier said.

Operational gains included reduced resolution times and enhanced call quality control, allowing agents to prioritize high-value customer engagements. Additionally, automated post-call analytics delivered real-time feedback, providing actionable insights into customer preferences and driving continuous service improvements, U Mobile added.

“U Mobile has always embraced innovation. Partnering with AWS on this generative AI-powered initiative underscores our commitment to redefining customer service excellence,” said Neil Tomkinson, chief information officer at U Mobile. “Being the first in ASEAN to implement this type of PoC highlights the transformative potential of AI, aligning with our goal to maximize 5G and AI technologies for Malaysia’s digital ambitions.”

Peter Murray, AWS Malaysia’s Country Manager, said: “Our partnership with U Mobile demonstrates how generative AI can drive meaningful improvements in customer service. We’re inspired by the success of this initiative and are eager to explore further opportunities for collaboration.”

Following the success of the PoC, U Mobile and AWS are preparing for a full-scale deployment of the generative AI-powered solutions in early 2025, with plans to expand the partnership into talent development, operational efficiency and broader digital transformation efforts.

In November, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) gave the approval to deploy the second 5G network to U Mobile.

U Mobile also noted that it will also be working with state-controlled 5G network operator Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to ensure the quality of 5G service is maintained. The operator also noted it will reduce its foreign majority shareholding to 20%, with the main aim of “ensuring greater Malaysian control and inviting participation from local investors”.

In May 2023, Malaysian authorities had said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once DNB achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms are currently using to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.

Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

