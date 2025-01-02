China claims first 5G base stations for military use

The 5G base station was developed by China Mobile Communications Group and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army

China has introduced what it claims to be the world’s first mobile 5G base station for military purposes, developed in partnership between China Mobile Communications Group and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The report noted that this cutting-edge technology is now ready for military deployment following extensive testing.

The reports highlighted that the 5G mobile base station delivers high-speed, low-latency and secure data services, capable of supporting up to 10,000 users within a 3km radius. Also, the system maintains a consistent total throughput of 10 gigabits per second with latency under 15 milliseconds, even as PLA forces traverse challenging environments such as mountainous or urban terrains at speeds of up to 80km/h.

The report also stated that this new 5G base station paves the way for the extensive deployment of intelligent war machines. China is currently constructing what it claims to be the world’s largest unmanned military force, featuring advanced yet cost-effective drones, robotic dogs and other autonomous combat platforms that could eventually outnumber human soldiers, the report added.

However, traditional military communication systems have struggled to handle the substantial data exchange required by these robotic units, making this 5G solution a critical enabler for future battlefield operations, it added.

Military-grade 5G systems differ significantly from their civilian counterparts, with the PLA’s network specifically designed to maintain connectivity in environments lacking ground base stations or where satellite signals are disrupted. According to the report, these systems must also account for operational challenges, such as antenna height restrictions. Communication vehicles are limited to antennas no taller than 3 meters to avoid obstructions like trees and buildings, a constraint that typically reduces signal coverage.

To overcome this limitation, scientists from China Mobile and military engineers have developed an innovative solution. Mounted on military vehicles, a specialized platform carries three to four drones that serve as airborne base stations. These drones operate in rotation, ensuring uninterrupted communication. When one drone’s battery runs low, it hands over its duties to another before returning to the vehicle for recharging.

The system has undergone extensive testing by the PLA, demonstrating its ability to resolve common issues like frequent disconnections and slow transmission speeds.

Electromagnetic interference, often caused by adversaries or friendly forces in shared operational areas, remains a critical challenge for military-grade 5G. The report indicates that the issue has been mitigated through technological advancements and equipment upgrades.

Additionally, the military-grade 5G system incorporates advanced civilian technologies. As of November 2024, China had constructed nearly 4.2 million 5G base stations, providing a strong foundation for these military applications, the report noted.