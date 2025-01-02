Türk Telekom, ZTE advance 5G agriculture initiative

Türk Telekom notd it is driving digital transformation across various industries, prioritizing efficiency and sustainability with its advancements in the 5G field

Turkish telecommunications provider Türk Telekom announced the launch of a new 5G initiative aimed at advancing smart agriculture in Turkey, in partnership with Chinese vendor ZTE.

Türk Telekom noted that it is actively driving digital transformation across various industries, prioritizing efficiency and sustainability with its advancements in the 5G field.

The company has introduced the “5G Smart Agriculture Project” in collaboration with ZTE in Çorum, a province in the country’s central Black Sea region. This initiative aims to modernize agriculture through digital transformation.

According to Türk Telekom, advanced technologies like drones and smart farming equipment have been integrated into a 5G pilot network set up in the area. Utilizing 5G’s high-speed and low-latency capabilities, operations such as automated spraying, fertilization and precision irrigation have been successfully implemented. The project plans to expand these 5G-powered agricultural technologies to other regions, focusing on improving resource efficiency and productivity.

Zafer Orhan, Türk Telekom’s deputy general manager of networks, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation. “As leaders in the field, we continue our efforts to acquaint our country together with next-generation technologies without slowing down,” Orhan stated.

“Thanks to our close cooperation with ZTE in Çorum, we have taken important steps in the digital transformation of agriculture. Through this pioneering project, we not only strengthen our technological capabilities but also take a significant step forward in sustainability, which lies at the heart of our business objectives,” the executive added.

Aiguang Peng, ZTE Corporation’s president for Europe and America, said: “With our most up-to-date technologies, we are implementing digital transformation with 5G in a critical area such as sustainable agriculture, creating value with a common vision shared with Türk Telekom.”

He added that the widespread adoption of 5G and its diverse applications would revolutionize agriculture, playing a pivotal role in food production and resource management. “This initiative will contribute to the country’ss agricultural modernization and industrial development,” Peng concluded.