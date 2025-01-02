China to construct over 4.5 million 5G base stations in 2025

China ended 2024 with over 4.19 million 5G base stations

China plans to construct over 4.5 million 5G base stations in 2025 while introducing additional policy and financial incentives to support industries expected to shape the next decade, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced during its annual work conference.

With 4.19 million 5G base stations already operational across China, the MIIT emphasized that “promoting 5G revolution and 6G innovation will be one of the priorities” for 2025, according to a report by Chinese newspaper China Daily.

Chinese main operators are China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

In addition to its expected expansion in the 5G field, China noted that it is also set to begin trials for 10-gigabit optical networks and enhance computing power infrastructure, reflecting the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Wen Ku, director-general of the China Communications Standards Association, highlighted the nation’s progress in telecommunications, stating, “China has made remarkable strides in 5G infrastructure, which gives it an unparalleled edge in exploring 6G technologies.”

In July, China successfully developed what it claimed to be the world’s first 6G field test network that integrates communications with intelligence, demonstrating that 6G-level transmission capabilities can be achieved using existing 4G and 5G platforms, according to the report.

The MIIT also revealed its intent to prioritize emerging industries that could dominate the next decade. Key sectors slated for increased policy and financial backing include quantum technology, bio-manufacturing, embodied intelligence, and atomic-level manufacturing. Plans were also announced for pilot projects in intelligent connected vehicles, expanded applications of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and the development of low-altitude information infrastructure tailored to regional needs, the report added.

The ministry also forecasts a 5.7% year-on-year growth in industrial output for 2024, maintaining its significant contribution to China’s GDP. Revenue from the telecommunications, software and IT services sectors is projected to grow by about 11% year-on-year in 2024.

On the international front, the MIIT launched a pilot program in October to broaden access to value-added telecommunication services for foreign businesses. This move signals China’s commitment to opening up key sectors to foreign investment, even amid Western efforts to limit China’s influence in high-tech industries, according to the report.

MIIT Minister Jin Zhuanglong described the program as turning “a new page in opening-up for China’s telecommunications industry, driving the gradual expansion of services to foreign companies.”

China’s 5G mobile phone subscriptions surpassed 1 billion by the end of November, local press reported, citing data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The 5G subscriptions now represent 56% of all mobile lines in China, reflecting a 9.4 percentage point increase compared to the previous year.