1NCE extends cloud core with AWS, intros IoT developer certification

A couple of announcements from Germany-based IoT MVNO 1NCE: the firm has introduced a new global certification program for software ‘integrators’ to streamline IoT development and accelerate IoT innovation; as well, announced a couple of weeks back, 1NCE has renewed its cloud deal with AWS to host its software platform and drive new growth.

The latter, announced at AWS re:Invent at the start of the month, sets out continuity for its core network operations, which handle 23,000 customers and 30 million endpoints in 173 countries, and also forms the basis for new growth through development and distribution of new IoT software tools – which is the focus of the firm’s ‘disruption’ strategy, and the subject of its other news.

Cologne-headquartered 1NCE claims to run the “largest worldwide IoT core in the cloud”. AWS’s cloud infrastructure provides “strong availability, reliability, and consistency for quality IoT across the world with data sovereignty”, it said. 1NCE has opened the platform to external software providers to build plugins. It is training developers to create new software tools for it,

It said newly-certified integrators can accelerate project timelines by months and reduce implementation costs by up to 50 percent. 1NCE claims more than 80 partner companies, developing software for the 1NCE platform. The Certified Integrators Program (CIP) means external software developers can integrate more easily with 1NCE’s IoT platform, it said.

A statement said: “The CIP starts with a comprehensive education program for partners to become certified experts in 1NCE’s IoT platform, then continues with teaching tools that equip integrators with the skills needed to design and implement optimized solutions tailored to customer needs. As of today, a group of 10 integrators from eight countries have completed the certification process.”

These integrators are Centri Group (US), Codico (Austria), Device Insight (Germany), Emerge Soft (Poland), Fixme (Germany), SoftTeco (Lithuania), Meritech (Japan), Saijai (Thailand), Spring Computing (US), and Suntech (South Korea). “When you set a new standard for building and managing connected products, you can’t do it alone,” said Ivo Rook, co-chief executive at 1NCE.

He added: “We’ve seen that our most successful customers work with partners.” He said of the AWS deal: “We have just a few partners by design, instead focusing on powerful deals with select vendors that enable us to be global, lower our costs and provide the highest quality. AWS is one such powerful partner – supporting us to innovate, think and execute at scale.”

In a supplied quote, analyst firm James Brehm Associates said: “1NCE’s setup – now with greater collaboration with AWS – offers an outstanding proposition, since there is no other IoT company growing at that pace. Based on our ongoing research, 1NCE is the biggest privately run network provider out there, with more than 30 million subscribers. It’s now rubbing elbows with ‘the big telcos,’ as it is ranked in the top 10 of IoT service providers globally.”