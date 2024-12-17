The jointly developed solution combines a 5G private network with private MEC and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software

Verizon is putting a new proposition in front of enterprise customers: a combination of its 5G private network connectivity, plus private Mobile Edge Compute and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and microservices.

The solution was developed with NVIDIA, Verizon said in a release, and is meant to deliver real-time artificial intelligence service to support businesses’ growing use and integration of AI.

“Enterprises everywhere are racing to integrate AI solutions that bring new value to their employees, partners and customers, and can also help them operate with extreme efficiency,” said Ronnie Vasishta, NVIDIA’s senior vice president of telecom. “Verizon’s integration of NVIDIA’s full stack AI platform into its new solution for running AI workloads on private 5G networks is a big step forward in helping enterprises of all sizes reach their

business objectives faster with AI.”

Verizon said that the solution has been built to support the intensive computing needs of generative AI Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vision Language Models, computer vision, augmented/virtual/extended reality, IoT uses such as autonomous mobile robots or guided vehicles (AMR/AGVs), and video streaming and broadcast management.

The carrier described the new platform stack as jointly developed infrastructure that is designed to be plug-and-play. It can support multi-tenancy for multiple use cases or customers, is “modular” and can either provide services on-premise or “remotely via portable private network solution,” according to Verizon, which called the new offering a “significant advancement in enterprise AI capabilities … [that] will enable businesses to deploy powerful AI applications at the edge, driving innovation and efficiency across various sectors.”

5G provides the bandwidth ultra-low latency required to support such applications, Verizon noted, plus better security and control through leveraging private 5G network—which can also be tailored to the needs of a specific site or deployment. Enabling processing-intensive AI workloads at the network edge with MEC avoids sending that data over the internet, providing both better security and faster decision-making.

“Generative AI, with its predictive capabilities, is poised to be a critical component of digital transformation and future business growth in almost all industries,” said Srini Kalapala, SVP of technology and product development at Verizon. “We’re leveraging our network’s unique strengths including private networks and Verizon’s global industry leadership in private MEC, combined with NVIDIA’s AI compute capabilities to enable real-time AI applications that require security, ultra-low latency, and high bandwidth. Our ongoing investment in our network infrastructure means we’re uniquely positioned to deliver these powerful AI services at scale, driving the digital transformation and fueling the future growth of businesses worldwide.”



Verizon also said that the rapid adoption of AI by enterprise means that mobile networks have to be able to handle AI traffic and manage the related workloads.

“The need for networks to manage AI workloads has never been greater,” the carrier said.

An EY survey of 500 senior business executives earlier this year concluded that AI is shifting to a “central role in corporate growth strategies” and projected a nearly twofold increase in AI investment among those companies which are already investing in AI.

Kalapala put it in terms of Verizon moving beyond selling pure connectivity, by integrating multiple aspects of AI compute and connectivity needs plus

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying ahead of the curve is essential for businesses to thrive. That’s where Verizon comes in. We don’t just offer connectivity; we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to anticipate and adapt to change. It’s why major industries across the board choose Verizon,” said Kalapala.

The new solution will be available for demonstrations in early February.