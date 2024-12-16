New 5G SA mmWave deployment uses millimeter-wave spectrum

Nokia said that it will deploy Europe’s first 5G Standalone millimeter wave network, to support Italian provider EOLO’s goal of connecting underserved communities with Fixed Wireless Access services.

The four-year deal for a 5G SA mmWave network will make use of the Nokia AirScale portfolio, and its Shikra mmWave radios that include FastMile FWA receivers. The Shikra mmWave solution includes the FastMile 5G mmWave outdoor receiver that “allows operators to use low-cost mmWave spectrum to provide consistent, reliable, ultra-fast wireless broadband services in areas where fiber can be challenging to deploy,” the network equipment manufacturer noted in a release.

EOLO is a FWA provider in Italy that is also a Benefit Corporation, and the first B Corp in the Italian telecom sector.

“We are delighted to get to work with EOLO on this important new deal that will introduce innovative connectivity experiences across Italy and help to connect underserved communities. In particular, the introduction of 5G mmWave solutions from our industry-leading AirScale and FastMile portfolio’s will enable premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

In October, EOLO struck a strategic partnership with fellow Italian telecom service provider Fastweb, focused on providing high-capacity, high-speed services in places where they were not available. The two companies outlined plans to use the 26 GHz spectrum which Fastweb bought during Italy’s 2018 5G spectrum auction, and a combination of EOLO’s FWA infrastructure and Fastweb’s fiber, to increase each of their relative footprints and their ability to provide either FWA or fiber-based services with download speeds up to 1 Gbps.

EOLO also gained wholesale access to Fastweb’s fiber infrastructure and the ability to resell fiber-to-the-home services as part of the deal.

Guido Garrone, CEO at EOLO, called the new deal with Nokia for 5G SA mmWave FWA “clear evidence of our ambition to build a FWA network able to offer the best experience for our customers (retail, business and wholesale), reaching all the areas of our country not connected by FTTH technology.”

“Together with Nokia and the other partners involved in the deal, we will be able to bring FWA connectivity up to 1 Gbps to the whole Italian market,” Garrone added. “By installing a new 5G infrastructure, we will see the further development of our FWA network that will continue to improve the experience for our customers as well as bridge digital divide and digital speed divide. I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with Nokia and our other partners on this project.”