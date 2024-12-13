Kagan: New wireless trends shown at CES 2025 and MWC 25

Wireless is evolving with AI, 5G, private wireless, wireless broadband

At upcoming events like CES 2025 and MWC 25, we will see some of the new directions the wireless industry is heading. Since its beginning in the 1970s, wireless has grown and changed many times. The industry remains an important technology for the future. Now there are new technologies like AI, 5G, private wireless and wireless broadband which are creating new growth avenues.

Over time, wireless has moved between rapid growth and slower growth cycles. However, during the past decade, traditional wireless growth has slowed. That’s why we are now seeing new growth avenues being created by the industry.

That may be good for the short-term, but some of these may be successful while others may not.

In fact, during the past decade we have seen some leading competitors like AT&T and Verizon move in some very strange directions before finally coming back to their senses. T-Mobile never went off-the-ranch. They focused on wireless and started to show growth after years of struggle.

That means even though everyone gets excited about new directions, they do not always work out.

AI is going to disrupt the wireless industry

So, let us pull the camera back and take a closer look at the changing industry.

Over time wireless has grown and changed from analog to digital, and from 2G all the way to 5G and beyond. The industry keeps getting better and faster.

That being said, it looks like in 2025 with new technology like AI, private wireless, wireless broadband and more, should really crank things up.

Today, as wireless is maturing, it is becoming a core technology which other technologies use for growth.

Artificial Intelligence is one of the biggest disruptors in wireless

I believe some or all of these new areas are where the focus will be for growth.

AI is increasingly being used on devices like smartphones, tablets, computers and all sorts of new wireless networks and equipment. AI is also being helping the network improve services.

AI provides new ideas and new thinking for services. It can improve existing technology like smartphones and network services. As they always do, some new tech will be successful, and others will struggle.

Wireless has grown and changed dramatically over 50 years

The wireless industry has changed over time. If you recall, first there was the car phone, then the bag phone, then the Brick by Motorola, then the Star Tac and the Razr in the 1990’s.

Then, there was an important industry shift from analog to digital and wireless changed. Before then it was just a wireless telephone. After becoming digital it became an information device.

Next the Blackberry and Palm led for a decade. Then, Apple introduced the iPhone and Google with the Android. It took a few years for the idea of wireless data to catch on, but growth has continued ever since.

Today, the smartphone is an incredibly important device for every one of us. When we leave the house every morning we must remember our wallet, keys and the smartphone. If we forget it, we must go back to get it.

FWA wireless broadband and private wireless are new growth paths

The next step in the wireless transformation is new technology like AI, private wireless, wireless broadband, even quantum computing.

Private wireless is a new area. And there are many different flavors. It is offered both by public wireless carriers and from smaller and newer companies.

The product mix goes from a simple service the enterprise gets from public wireless like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Or at the other end, the enterprise can work with smaller companies dedicated to private wireless.

Wireless broadband is another new technology which has the potential to take-off. This started with FWA technology and is starting to be used by wireless carriers to offer wireless broadband.

Cable TV broadband faces new competition from FWA wireless broadband

Since wireless growth has slowed this past decade, both FWA wireless broadband and private wireless are a new growth opportunity.

That being said, that also means cable TV companies which offer wireline broadband for many years, now is facing a new competitive threat.

That means they must also offer a wireless broadband service at a lower price point to stay competitive.

Cable TV can use DOCSIS technology just like wireless companies use FWA to offer wireless broadband.

This is a brand-new era for competition and it is only just beginning.

Get ready for another wireless growth shift in 2025

We are still in the very early stages of this next growth shift. While I do not see a new smartphone competitor, I do see AI transforming the existing iPhone and Android, eventually.

So, whether you are an investor, a wireless employee or a competitor, most people are not yet aware how new growth opportunities have already begun to transform wireless.

The industry needs to do a better job of letting the entire marketplace in on this secret of tomorrow so they can prepare now.

Quantum computing will rise in wireless industry

New thinking and new ideas will impact and change the competitive playing field. Just like the new FWA technology suddenly gave wireless carriers the ability to offer wireless broadband.

I believe we should expect 2025 to be another year of vibrant changes and new services powered by new technology from AI to wireless broadband to private wireless to the beginnings of quantum computing and much more.

This is a beginning to the next chapter in the wireless growth story. And I fully expect this growth wave to continue thanks to new technology and innovation.