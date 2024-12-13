The converged network consists of more than 500 Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and a private cellular network running on CBRS, said Boingo

Boingo Wireless announced that is has deployed a converged private network and Wi-Fi 6 solution at the Rhode Island Convention Center (RICC) — a 120,000 square for exhibition and meeting space — as well as the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP), an arena connected to the RICC that seats up to 14,000 fans.

The converged network, which boasts more than 500 Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and a private cellular network running on CBRS, supports various use cases like mobile ticketing, exhibitor connectivity, mobile devices and smart lighting, said Boingo. The company noted that the private network provides added network security for venue point-of-sale systems and data sensitive applications.

“Connectivity is the backbone of every event we host — whether it’s a corporate conference, a concert, family show or sporting event,” said the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority’s Executive Director Dan McConaghy. “Choosing the right wireless partner was crucial, and Boingo stood out for their unmatched wireless expertise, network design capabilities and proven success in connecting large, multi-use venues and sports and entertainment facilities. Boingo supports our digital transformation by managing both our private cellular and Wi-Fi networks seamlessly, keeping our guests connected and operations running smoothly.”

In addition to designing and building the network, Boingo also now manages it, providing ongoing network maintenance and cybersecurity protection. “With Boingo’s converged private network and Wi-Fi 6 solution, both the Rhode Island Convention Center and Amica Mutual Pavilion are fully equipped to meet fan expectations and operational demands of live events,” said Mike Finley, Boingo CEO. “We’re proud to add these premier New England venues to Boingo’s portfolio of more than 70 sports and entertainment venues and world-class convention centers.”